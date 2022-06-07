Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. MNB Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNBO   US55311E1073

MNB HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(MNBO)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  06/07 03:43:45 pm EDT
37.00 USD    0.00%
03:22pMNB HOLDINGS CORPORATION (OTCQB : MNBO), Holding Company of Mission National Bank, San Francisco, CA Announces Appointment of Director and Chief Executive Officer
BU
2021MNB HOLDINGS CORPORATION (OTCQB : MNBO), Holding Company of Mission National Bank, San Francisco, CA Announces Appointment of Directors, President, and Chief Lending Officer
BU
2021MNB Holdings Corporation and Mission National Bank Announce Management Appointments
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MNB Holdings Corporation (OTCQB: MNBO), Holding Company of Mission National Bank, San Francisco, CA Announces Appointment of Director and Chief Executive Officer

06/07/2022 | 03:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ray Skinner has been appointed as a Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mission National Bank.

MNB Holdings Corporation (OTCQB: MNBO) (the “Company”), holding company of Mission National Bank, San Francisco, CA (the “Bank”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Ray Skinner as a Director and CEO of Mission National Bank.

“We are pleased to have Mr. Skinner joining as the Bank’s new CEO. We are creating a leadership team with a proven record of success in a bank that is unlike any other community bank in the Bay Area. We are strategically organized for social impact and a successful future. And we are excited to have Mr. Skinner be part of the development of this organization,” stated JoAnne Loughlin, Chairman of the Board.

Ray Skinner is Chief Executive Officer of Mission National Bank. He has over 30 years of experience leading and building high-performance bank teams that help individuals, organizations, and communities grow. Mr. Skinner has served as CEO and other senior executive positions for banks in Missouri, Virginia, Georgia, Hawaii, and Tennessee. Mr. Skinner received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi and is a graduate of the Barret Graduate School of Banking at Christian Brothers University. Mr. Skinner serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Mid-America Baptist Seminary and College. He is also a member of the executive committee of the Board of Regents at the Barret School of Banking.

Mission National Bank (MNB) was established in 1982 with a mission of serving the underserved. Banking services are provided through a branch in San Francisco, CA which is located in an eligible census tract, classified by high distress, and gives MNB a pulse on its target market.

MNB provides business checking, business lending and personal banking services to underserved groups in the Mission District and surrounding neighborhoods in the San Francisco Bay Area, including minority owned small businesses and niche retailers.

MNB is a FDIC-insured Minority Depository Institution (MDI) and a Certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

MNB has been awarded the Bank Enterprise Award (BEA) in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020 by the Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) Fund.

See also www.mnbsf.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MNB HOLDINGS CORPORATION
03:22pMNB HOLDINGS CORPORATION (OTCQB : MNBO), Holding Company of Mission National Bank, San Fra..
BU
2021MNB HOLDINGS CORPORATION (OTCQB : MNBO), Holding Company of Mission National Bank, San Fra..
BU
2021MNB Holdings Corporation and Mission National Bank Announce Management Appointments
CI
More news
Chart MNB HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
MNB Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Ming S Chow President, Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Billy Chan Director
Alma Vivar Director
Joanne Loughlin Director
Jarhett Blonien Director