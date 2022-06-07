MNB Holdings Corporation (OTCQB: MNBO), Holding Company of Mission National Bank, San Francisco, CA Announces Appointment of Director and Chief Executive Officer

Ray Skinner has been appointed as a Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mission National Bank.

MNB Holdings Corporation (OTCQB: MNBO) (the “Company”), holding company of Mission National Bank, San Francisco, CA (the “Bank”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Ray Skinner as a Director and CEO of Mission National Bank.

“We are pleased to have Mr. Skinner joining as the Bank’s new CEO. We are creating a leadership team with a proven record of success in a bank that is unlike any other community bank in the Bay Area. We are strategically organized for social impact and a successful future. And we are excited to have Mr. Skinner be part of the development of this organization,” stated JoAnne Loughlin, Chairman of the Board.

Ray Skinner is Chief Executive Officer of Mission National Bank. He has over 30 years of experience leading and building high-performance bank teams that help individuals, organizations, and communities grow. Mr. Skinner has served as CEO and other senior executive positions for banks in Missouri, Virginia, Georgia, Hawaii, and Tennessee. Mr. Skinner received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi and is a graduate of the Barret Graduate School of Banking at Christian Brothers University. Mr. Skinner serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Mid-America Baptist Seminary and College. He is also a member of the executive committee of the Board of Regents at the Barret School of Banking.

Mission National Bank (MNB) was established in 1982 with a mission of serving the underserved. Banking services are provided through a branch in San Francisco, CA which is located in an eligible census tract, classified by high distress, and gives MNB a pulse on its target market.

MNB provides business checking, business lending and personal banking services to underserved groups in the Mission District and surrounding neighborhoods in the San Francisco Bay Area, including minority owned small businesses and niche retailers.

MNB is a FDIC-insured Minority Depository Institution (MDI) and a Certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

MNB has been awarded the Bank Enterprise Award (BEA) in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020 by the Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) Fund.

