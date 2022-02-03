PRESS RELEASE

2 February 2022 - 7:00 a.m., Sainte-Hélène-du-Lac, France

2021/2022 first-half turnover showing strong growth of 41%

Confirmation of 2021/2022 annual objectives:

doubling of revenues and continued improvements

in profitability (adjusted EBITDA)

MND (Euronext Growth - FR00140050Q2 - ALMND), a French industrial group specialised in ropeway mobility, snowmaking systems, mountain safety and thrill-makingleisure infrastructures, has published its consolidated turnover for the first half of FY 2021/2022 (1 July to 31 December 2021).

H1 2021/2022 TURNOVER

In €m - IFRS H1 H1 Change Unaudited consolidated data 2020/2021 2021/2022

Turnover 28.1 39.7 +41% Snowmaking & Ropeways 17.1 30.7 +79% Safety & Leisure 11.0 9.0 -18%

In line with the H2 2020/2021 performance, which enabled MND to restore growth (19%), the Group continued to post robust turnover growth during H1 2021/2022, driven by the performance of the Snowmaking & Ropeways business lines and the completion of numerous international projects over the period.

Note that MND incurred a 5% decline in turnover in H1 2020/2021 as the period was hard hit by the Covid-19 health crisis and its unprecedented economic consequences for Mountain sports professionals, particularly in Europe (administrative closure of ski lifts for the whole of the season).

Consolidated turnover in H1 2021/2022 came to €39.7 million, up 41%. At the midway point of 2021/2022, business levels are already almost equivalent to the performance seen for the whole of the previous year (€41.0 million in consolidated turnover in 2020/2021).

The "Snowmaking and Ropeways" business lines posted turnover of €30.7 million, reflecting strong growth of 79%. This first-half performance already exceeds the consolidated turnover generated by the division for the whole of 2020/2021 (€27.0 million, already reflecting strong full-year growth of 32%).

While business generated by automatic snowmaking systems for international ski resorts continued to enjoy strong growth during the first half, note that the ropeways business saw turnover increase 2.5 times