    MNF   AU000000MNF0

MNF GROUP LIMITED

(MNF)
MNF Group Ltd Name Change to Symbio Holdings & New ASX Code - SYM

11/21/2021 | 05:03pm EST
Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Further to its announcement on 10 November 2021, Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM) (formerly MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF)) is pleased to advise that following shareholder approval at its Annual General Meeting, the Company's name has officially changed with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and is registered for trading as SYM.ASX on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

The Company name and new ASX code will be effective from the commencement of trading on Wednesday 24 November 2021. Shareholders need take no further action.

The change of name reflects the simplification of the Company's operations following the sale of parts of its 'Direct' business, including the MyNetFone (MNF) business, and its focus on its core operations of software-enabled communications in the APAC region for its wholesale clients.

Commenting on the name change, CEO Mr Rene Sugo said: "The change of Company name to Symbio will avoid confusion from the market and customers, present a consistent brand as we expand into the APAC region and more accurately reflect our strategy to be a world-class software company."



About Symbio Holdings Limited:

Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM) is one of Asia-Pacific's fastest growing technology companies. Listed on the ASX since 2006 and twice winner of the Forbes Asia-Pacific "Best under a Billion" award. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the company has over 500 people located across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. Symbio develops and operates a global communications network and software suite enabling some of the world's leading innovators to deliver new-generation communications solutions.

As the world moves to IP, Symbio is building the brands, services, network and technology to lead the way.



Source:
Symbio Holdings Limited



Contact:

Miki Kando
Executive Assistant to CEO / CTO
T: + 61 422 832 852
E: miki.kando@mnfgroup.limited

Media contacts:
Susie Reinhardt 
T: + 61 401 399 781 
E: sreinhardt@canningscomms.com.au

All news about MNF GROUP LIMITED
AW
11/10MNF Group Shareholders Approve Name Change to Symbio Holdings
MT
11/09MNF GROUP LTD (ASX : MNF) to be Renamed Symbio Holdings Limited
AQ
11/09MNF Group Ltd 2021 AGM Addresses and Presentation
AW
11/092021 AGM Group CEO's Address
PU
11/092021 AGM Presentation & FY22 Guidance
PU
09/01MNF GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/24MNF Group Announces Launch of Communications Platform as A Service
CI
08/23MNF Group Seeks Acquisitions
CI
08/23MNF Group Limited Announces Ordinary Fully Franked Paid Dividend for the Six Months End..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 225 M 163 M 163 M
Net income 2022 19,3 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
Net cash 2022 37,2 M 26,9 M 26,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,2x
Yield 2022 1,13%
Capitalization 622 M 452 M 450 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 67,3%
Managers and Directors
René Sugo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Last Chief Financial Officer
Anne Ward Chairman
John Boesen Chief Technology Officer
Michael John Boorne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MNF GROUP LIMITED67.43%452
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.95%210 569
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.13%124 434
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.3.14%122 337
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.36%100 157
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.21%88 511