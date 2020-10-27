MNF Group Ltd Retirement of Chair

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Board of MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) (FRA:M2S), the leading voice communications software provider, today announces Mr Terry Cuthbertson, Chair of the Board of Directors, has provided notice of his intention to retire with effect at the end of 2020.



Mr Cuthbertson was an inaugural member of the board following MNF's IPO in 2006 and has served as Chair for more than fourteen years. During that time, Mr Cuthbertson has steered the company and the board with his extensive skills and experience which has seen MNF transform into a successful communications software company with a global footprint.



Mr Cuthbertson said: "It has been a privilege to serve the company over the past 14 years. I am proud of what we have achieved during that time at MNF Group, and I will be keenly watching the company's next stage of growth."



Mr Andy Fung, MNF Non-Executive Director, said: "On behalf of the board, and my co-founder Rene Sugo, we thank Terry for his enormous contribution in steering the company from IPO to an established, successful business. We especially appreciate his leadership perspectives and considered approach in dealing with complex, strategic issues and his willingness to share his experience and insights. We wish him all the very best for his future endeavours."



The board will now undertake a process to identify a suitable successor, and will make an announcement in due course.







