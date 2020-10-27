Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  MNF Group Limited    MNF   AU000000MNF0

MNF GROUP LIMITED

(MNF)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/27
4.39 AUD   -2.44%
06:56pMNF GROUP LTD (ASX : MNF) 2020 CEO AGM Presentation
AQ
06:50pMNF GROUP LTD (ASX : MNF) Retirement of Chair
AQ
06:50pMNF Group Ltd Retirement of Chair
AW
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MNF Group Ltd Retirement of Chair

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 06:50pm EDT
Retirement of Chair

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Board of MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) (FRA:M2S), the leading voice communications software provider, today announces Mr Terry Cuthbertson, Chair of the Board of Directors, has provided notice of his intention to retire with effect at the end of 2020.

Mr Cuthbertson was an inaugural member of the board following MNF's IPO in 2006 and has served as Chair for more than fourteen years. During that time, Mr Cuthbertson has steered the company and the board with his extensive skills and experience which has seen MNF transform into a successful communications software company with a global footprint.

Mr Cuthbertson said: "It has been a privilege to serve the company over the past 14 years. I am proud of what we have achieved during that time at MNF Group, and I will be keenly watching the company's next stage of growth."

Mr Andy Fung, MNF Non-Executive Director, said: "On behalf of the board, and my co-founder Rene Sugo, we thank Terry for his enormous contribution in steering the company from IPO to an established, successful business. We especially appreciate his leadership perspectives and considered approach in dealing with complex, strategic issues and his willingness to share his experience and insights. We wish him all the very best for his future endeavours."

The board will now undertake a process to identify a suitable successor, and will make an announcement in due course.



About MNF Group Ltd:

MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) is one of Asia-Pacific's fastest growing technology companies. Listed on the ASX since 2006, it is now capitalised at around $420M, and twice winner of the Forbes Asia-Pacific "Best under a Billion" award. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the company has over 400 people located across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. MNF develops and operates a global communications network and software suite enabling some of the world's leading innovators to deliver new-generation communications solutions. As the world moves to IP, MNF Group is building the brands, services, network and technology to lead the way. For further information about MNF Group Limited please visit: http://mnfgroup.limited/



Source:
MNF Group Ltd



Contact:

Rene Sugo
CEO and Executive Director
+612 8008 8000
investor@mnfgroup.limited

Media contact:
Amy Piek, Cannings
+61 447 617676
apiek@canningscomms.com.au
© ABN Newswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MNF GROUP LIMITED
06:56pMNF GROUP LTD (ASX : MNF) 2020 CEO AGM Presentation
AQ
06:50pMNF GROUP LTD (ASX : MNF) Retirement of Chair
AQ
06:50pMNF Group Ltd Retirement of Chair
AW
01:05aMNF Group Ltd 2020 CEO AGM Presentation
AW
10/12MNF Group Ltd Presentation at ASX CEO Connect Conference
AW
10/12MNF GROUP LTD (ASX : MNF) Presentation at ASX CEO Connect Conference
AQ
09/17MNF Group Ltd Annual Report 2020
AW
09/17MNF GROUP LTD (ASX : MNF) Annual Report 2020
AQ
09/17MNF Group Ltd Dividend Reinvestment Plan Price and Participation
AW
09/17MNF GROUP LTD (ASX : MNF) Dividend Reinvestment Plan Price and Participation
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 248 M 177 M 177 M
Net income 2021 16,3 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
Net cash 2021 24,1 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 1,69%
Capitalization 371 M 265 M 264 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart MNF GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MNF Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MNF GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,52 AUD
Last Close Price 4,39 AUD
Spread / Highest target 62,9%
Spread / Average Target 48,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
René Sugo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Terry Cuthbertson Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher Last Chief Financial Officer
John Boesen Chief Technology Officer
Michael John Boorne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MNF GROUP LIMITED-11.13%271
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-5.85%239 221
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.20.01%119 278
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-18.39%79 018
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-9.06%74 266
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY1.18%54 930
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group