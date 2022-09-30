MNRB : MSWG Letter

September 29, 2022 Minority Shareholders Watch Group Level 23-2, Menara AIA Sentral No.30 Jalan Sultan Ismail By Email & Hand 50250 Kuala Lumpur Attention: Encik Devanesan Evanson Chief Executive Officer

Dear Sirs,

THE 49TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM") OF MNRB HOLDINGS BERHAD ("MNRB" or "the Company") ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2022

Thank you for your letter dated September 8, 2022 on the above.

We are pleased to inform you that your queries were read out and addressed at our AGM held on September 22, 2022. Below are our responses to the queries:-

Operational & Financial Matters

1. Notwithstanding a 15.4% growth in gross written premiums ("GWP") and gross takaful contributions ("GTC") to RM3 billion in FY2022, MNRB recorded a sharp decline of 39.6% in net profit to RM114.4 million compared to RM189.5 million in FY2021.

This was mainly due to the tepid performance of the reinsurance business ("Malaysian Re") which registered a 52.8% decrease in net profit to RM62.8 from RM133.1 million in the previous year. Its performance was affected by lower investment income and lower underwriting performance.

What is the management guidance on the growth of GWP and GTC for FY2023? For the first quarter ended 30 June 2022, MNRB turned loss-making with a net loss of RM13.28 million (Q1FY2022: net profit of RM46.58 million) due to fair value losses amounting to RM144.87 million.

With the financial market expected to be volatile with potentially higher claims from natural disasters, how would MNRB fare in FY2023? Would the company be able to maintain similar financial performance as in FY2022?

(13487-A)

