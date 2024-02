Moberg Pharma AB is a Sweden-based pharmaceutical company. Its product portfolio includes products for the treatment of skin diseases and pain, such as Emtrix/Nalox, for the treatment of nails damaged by fungus or psoriasis; Kerasal, for dry and damaged feet, and Kaprolac, a range of products for several types of skin and scalp problems. Additionally, the Company has two projects in phase II of development, namely MOB-15, for the treatment of nail fungus, and Limtop, for the treatment of actinic keratosis, basalioma and genital warts. The Company collaborates with Meda AB, Menarini Group, Perrigo Company, OzHealth Pharma and Zelmic AB, among others. It is active in more than 35 countries, and operates, among others, through Alterna LLC. It also owns three Over-The-Counter (OTC) brands in the United States.

Sector Pharmaceuticals