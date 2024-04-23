Interest in the product exceeds the pharmacy chains' forecasts, and chains are increasing their orders due to that Terclara® has occasionally sold out at several of the pharmacy chains. However, there is a well-stocked wholesale warehouse.

Patients are also verifying the great need for new treatment options for nail fungus and we are receiving patient inquiries from many countries, as Sweden is the first country where the drug is being launched.

Terclara® has been available on Swedish pharmacy shelves since February this year. In parallel with the pharmacies filling up the shelves, work was ongoing in February and March to inform physicians and pharmacists about the unique benefits of Terclara®. Now, the focus is shifting to end consumers, with TV marketing started on April 1st as planned.

"It is very rewarding to see MOB-015 launched in Sweden - the result of a multi-year effort by Moberg Pharma. I am incredibly proud that our medication is now available to patients who previously lacked good treatment options", says Anna Ljung, CEO of Moberg Pharma AB.

AboutMOB-015and Onychomycosis

Approximately 10% of the general population suffer from onychomycosis and a majority of those afflicted go untreated. The global market opportunity is significant with more than hundred million patients worldwide and a clear demand for better products. Moberg Pharma estimates the annual worldwide peak sales potential for MOB-015to be in the range of USD 250-500 million.

MOB-015

is an in-house developed topical formulation of terbinafine, enabling effective concentrations of terbinafine to the nail and nail bed while avoiding the risk of systemic exposure seen with oral terbinafine use. Oral terbinafine is currently the gold standard for treating onychomycosis but associated with safety issues, including drug interactions and liver damage. MOB-015 is recommended for national approval in 13 European countries and is launched in Sweden under the brand name Terclara. The approval is supported by two Phase 3 trials where MOB-015 demonstrated superior levels of mycological cure (76% vs up to 42% for comparators), and a significantly better complete cure rate compared to vehicle, without any serious adverse reactions.

Moberg Pharma AB (publ) is a Swedish pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing proprietary innovations based on drug delivery of proven compounds. The Company's asset, MOB-015, is a novel topical treatment for onychomycosis, for which market approvals in several EU-countries has recently been obtained. Data from phase 3 clinical trials in more than 800 patients for MOB-015indicate that the product has the potential to become the future market leader in onychomycosis. Moberg Pharma has agreements with commercial partners in place in various regions including Europe and Canada. Moberg Pharma is headquartered in Stockholm and the Company's shares are listed on the Small Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm (OMX: MOB).