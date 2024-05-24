Moberg Pharma AB (publ) today announces that the board of directors exercises authorizations to issue and repurchase C-shares, and converts C-shares to common shares, to secure the company's commitments under incentive programmes and for the purpose of covering certain costs that may arise as a result of incentive programs.

The annual general meeting of Moberg Pharma AB (publ) on 14 May 2024 resolved - for the purpose of ensuring that the company can fulfil its commitments under the long-term incentive programme LTI 2024 resolved by the annual general meeting and for the purpose of covering certain costs, primarily social security costs, that may arise as a result of incentive programs - to authorize the board of directors to resolve on a directed share issue of redeemable- and convertible class C shares.

The general meeting also resolved to authorize the board of directors to resolve on the repurchase of all issued class C shares by an offer directed to all holders of class C shares. Repurchase under this authorization may be made on one or several occasions until the next annual general meeting and at a price not less than 100 per cent and no more than 105 per cent of the quotient value of the share of approximately SEK 1.

The board of directors resolved to exercise the share issue authorization for the said purpose to issue 832,213 class C shares to Vator Securities AB. The share issues shall be made at a price corresponding to the quotient value of the share and must be subscribed for within three weeks from the day of the resolution on the new issue. The board of directors has the right to extend the subscription period.

The board of directors has resolved to exercise the repurchase authorization for the said purpose by repurchasing all issued class C shares against payment corresponding to 100 per cent of the quota value of the share, corresponding to approximately SEK 1 per share. Repurchase of the class C shares may be effected no later than 31 August 2024.

The class C shares will, following the repurchase, be converted to common shares to secure the delivery under the incentive programme. The company currently holds 445,974 own common shares. After repurchase and conversion of C-shares in accordance with the above, the number of own common shares held will amount to 1,278,187.

Anna Ljung, CEO, telephone: +46 70 766 60 30, e-mail: anna.ljung@mobergpharma.se

Mark Beveridge, Vice President Finance, telephone: +46 76 805 82 88, e-mail: mark.beveridge@moberpharma.se

The information was submitted for publication at 08:30 am CEST on May 24th 2024 through the contact persons above.

Moberg Pharma AB (publ) is a Swedish pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing proprietary innovations based on drug delivery of proven compounds. The Company's asset, MOB-015, is a novel topical treatment for onychomycosis with market approval in 13 EU countries. MOB-015 is available in Sweden under the brand name Terclara®. Data from phase 3 clinical trials in more than 800 patients for MOB-015 indicate that the product has the potential to become the future market leader in onychomycosis. Moberg Pharma has agreements with commercial partners in place in various regions including Europe and Canada. Moberg Pharma is headquartered in Stockholm and the Company's shares are listed on the Small Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm (OMX: MOB).