Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Moberg Pharma AB (publ)    MOB   SE0013121340

MOBERG PHARMA AB (PUBL)

(MOB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Moberg Pharma : OncoZenge expands the board with Hilde Furberg

12/16/2020 | 02:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hilde Furberg (born 1958) represents Linc AB and is an independent consultant and a professional board member. She has broad senior leadership experience, coming from her over 35 years in sales, marketing, strategy and general management roles in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. Her experience is in different areas of specialty care, and from small to large global companies. Hilde has worked in companies like Baxter and Genzyme, and she was most recently the European Head of Rare Diseases for Sanofi Genzyme. Hilde has also been a board member of Probi, Pronova, Clavis, Algeta, BerGenBio, CombiGene and Chairman of BluePrint Genetics. She is currently an industrial advisor to Investinor and a board member of Calliditas, PCI Biotech and Tappin. Hilde holds a Master of Science in Engineering from Oslo University, Norway.

For additional information, please contact:
Anna Ljung, CEO Moberg Pharma, telephone: +46 707 66 60 30, e-mail: anna.ljung@mobergpharma.se
Pirkko Tamsen, CEO OncoZenge, telephone: +46 760 09 84 99, e-mail: pirkko.tamsen@oncozenge.se

About this information
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8.00 a.m. CET on December 16th, 2020.

About Moberg Pharma, www.mobergpharma.com
Moberg Pharma AB (publ) is a Swedish pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing proprietary innovations based on drug delivery of proven compounds. The company's main asset, MOB-015, is a novel topical treatment for onychomycosis, with recently completed phase 3 trials in more than 800 patients. The pipeline also includes the late-stage asset BUPI for pain relief in oral mucositis, intended to be spun out in the separate company OncoZenge. Clinical data generated for both assets indicate they have the potential to become market leaders in their respective niches. Moberg Pharma is headquartered in Stockholm and the company's shares are listed on the Small Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm (OMX: MOB).

About OncoZenge, www.oncozenge.se
OncoZenge AB (publ) is a Swedish pharmaceutical company founded in 2020 through a spin-off from Moberg Pharma AB. The company collaborates with leading clinicians from Hvidovre Hospital in Denmark. OncoZenge develops better products for supportive care of cancer patients. Preparations are underway for Phase 3 of BupiZenge®, after leading Phase 2 data for pain relief in patients with oral mucositis.

Disclaimer

Moberg Pharma AB published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 07:04:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about MOBERG PHARMA AB (PUBL)
02:05aMOBERG PHARMA : OncoZenge expands the board with Hilde Furberg
PU
12/11MOBERG PHARMA : OncoZenge raises MSEK 10 ahead of spin-off and separate listing
AQ
12/09MOBERG PHARMA : Invitation to market update in Moberg Pharma on November 25
PU
12/03MOBERG PHARMA : publishes prospectus relating to the rights issue
AQ
12/03MOBERG PHARMA : Correction of press release from 27 November 2020 regarding publ..
AQ
12/02MOBERG PHARMA AB (PUBL) : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1.166667 new shares @ 6.47 SEK for 1 exi..
FA
12/01MOBERG PHARMA : Bulletin from Moberg Pharma's Extraordinary General Meeting on D..
PU
12/01MOBERG PHARMA : Bulletin from Moberg Pharma's Extraordinary General Meeting on D..
AQ
11/30MOBERG PHARMA : obtains positive decision from the Swedish Tax Agency regarding ..
AQ
11/30MOBERG PHARMA : New number of shares and votes in Moberg Pharma AB (publ)
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 9,51 M 1,14 M 1,14 M
Net Debt 2020 25,0 M 2,99 M 2,99 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 128 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 22,0x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart MOBERG PHARMA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Moberg Pharma AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOBERG PHARMA AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 96,50 SEK
Last Close Price 6,46 SEK
Spread / Highest target 1 394%
Spread / Average Target 1 394%
Spread / Lowest Target 1 394%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anna Ljung Chief Executive Officer
Peter Gunnar Maurits Wolpert Executive Chairman
Mark Beveridge Vice President-Finance
Torbjörn Wärnheim Deputy CEO, SVP-Research & Development
Cindy Wong Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOBERG PHARMA AB (PUBL)-64.31%15
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.22%392 433
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.11%293 222
PFIZER INC.4.28%217 945
NOVARTIS AG-11.58%208 225
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.69%203 212
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ