Moberg Pharma : OncoZenge expands the board with Hilde Furberg

Hilde Furberg (born 1958) represents Linc AB and is an independent consultant and a professional board member. She has broad senior leadership experience, coming from her over 35 years in sales, marketing, strategy and general management roles in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. Her experience is in different areas of specialty care, and from small to large global companies. Hilde has worked in companies like Baxter and Genzyme, and she was most recently the European Head of Rare Diseases for Sanofi Genzyme. Hilde has also been a board member of Probi, Pronova, Clavis, Algeta, BerGenBio, CombiGene and Chairman of BluePrint Genetics. She is currently an industrial advisor to Investinor and a board member of Calliditas, PCI Biotech and Tappin. Hilde holds a Master of Science in Engineering from Oslo University, Norway.

Moberg Pharma, www.mobergpharma.com

Moberg Pharma AB (publ) is a Swedish pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing proprietary innovations based on drug delivery of proven compounds. The company's main asset, MOB-015, is a novel topical treatment for onychomycosis, with recently completed phase 3 trials in more than 800 patients. The pipeline also includes the late-stage asset BUPI for pain relief in oral mucositis, intended to be spun out in the separate company OncoZenge. Clinical data generated for both assets indicate they have the potential to become market leaders in their respective niches. Moberg Pharma is headquartered in Stockholm and the company's shares are listed on the Small Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm (OMX: MOB).

OncoZenge, www.oncozenge.se

OncoZenge AB (publ) is a Swedish pharmaceutical company founded in 2020 through a spin-off from Moberg Pharma AB. The company collaborates with leading clinicians from Hvidovre Hospital in Denmark. OncoZenge develops better products for supportive care of cancer patients. Preparations are underway for Phase 3 of BupiZenge®, after leading Phase 2 data for pain relief in patients with oral mucositis.