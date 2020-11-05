Log in
MOBERG PHARMA AB (PUBL)

(MOB)
Moberg Pharma : nomination committee appointed

11/05/2020 | 02:42am EST

Moberg Pharma's Nomination Committee ahead of the Annual General Meeting for the fiscal year July 2019 - December 2020 comprises:

  • Peter Wolpert, Chairman of the Board
  • Gillis Cullin, appointed by Östersjöstiftelsen
  • Anders Lundmark
  • Konrad Ziobro, appointed by Synskadades Stiftelse

Together, the Nomination Committee represents 16.3 percent of the shares in Moberg Pharma as of September 30th, 2020.

The Nomination Committee shall submit proposals for the fiscal year July 2019 - December 2020 by the 2020 Annual General Meeting pertaining to the election of Chairman of the Board, fees and composition of the Board, auditors' fees and the election of auditors.

The 2020 Annual General Meeting for the fiscal year July 2019 - December 2020 will be held in Stockholm on May 18th.

Shareholders wishing to submit proposals to Moberg Pharma's Nomination Committee can do so by e-mail to info@mobergpharma.seby March 30th, 2021.

About this information
This information is information that Moberg Pharma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 8.30 a.m. CET on November 5th, 2020.

For additional information, please contact:
Anna Ljung, CEO, Phone: +46 8 522 307 01, e-mail: anna.ljung@mobergpharma.se

About Moberg Pharma, www.mobergpharma.com
Moberg Pharma AB (publ) is a Swedish pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing proprietary innovations based on drug delivery of proven compounds. The company's main asset, MOB-015, is a novel topical treatment for onychomycosis, for which phase 3 data in 800+ patients is expected in late 2019 in North America and the first half of 2020 in Europe. The pipeline also includes the late-stage asset BUPI for pain relief in oral mucositis. Clinical data generated for both assets indicate they have the potential to become market leaders in their respective niches. Moberg Pharma is headquartered in Stockholm and the company's shares are listed on the Small Cap list of the NASDAQ OMX Nordic Exchange Stockholm (OMX: MOB).

Disclaimer

Moberg Pharma AB published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 07:41:03 UTC

