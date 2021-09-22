Log in
    MOB   SE0013121340

MOBERG PHARMA AB (PUBL)

(MOB)
Moberg Pharma : receives approval from the EMA's Paediatric Committee

09/22/2021
Today´s positive decision means that Moberg Pharma will conduct a pediatric study during and after the approval process for MOB-015. The study includes 30 children, 6 to 17 years of age, and will be initiated in the second half of 2022. The pediatric study supplements the already completed clinical program, including the two phase 3 studies with a total of more than 800 patients, where the primary endpoint was achieved in both the North American and European studies.

"The approval enables data exclusivity in Europe for up to 10 years and further strengthens our intellectual property protection of MOB-015. It is an important milestone towards our goal to submit a registration applicationfor MOB-015 in Europe this year," says Anna Ljung, CEO of Moberg Pharma AB.

For additional information, please contact:
Anna Ljung, CEO, telephone: +46 707 66 60 30, e-mail: anna.ljung@mobergpharma.se

About this information
This information is information that Moberg Pharma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8.00 a.m. CET on September 22, 2021.

About Moberg Pharma, www.mobergpharma.com
Moberg Pharma AB (publ) is a Swedish pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing proprietary innovations based on drug delivery of proven compounds. The company's main asset, MOB-015, is a novel topical treatment for onychomycosis. Data from phase 3 clinical trials in more than 800 patients for MOB-015 indicate that the product has the potential to become the future market leader in onychomycosis. Moberg Pharma has agreements with commercial partners in place in Europe and Japan, among others, and the company's intention is to submit a registration application during the second half of 2021 in Europe. Moberg Pharma is headquartered in Stockholm and the company's shares are listed on the Small Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm (OMX: MOB).

Disclaimer

Moberg Pharma AB published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 06:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -27,8 M -3,20 M -3,20 M
Net Debt 2021 37,0 M 4,26 M 4,26 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 288 M 33,1 M 33,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 15,7x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 67,5%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 6,40 SEK
Average target price 17,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 166%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anna Ljung Chief Executive Officer
Mark Beveridge Vice President-Finance
Peter Gunnar Maurits Wolpert Executive Chairman
Torbjörn Wärnheim Deputy CEO, SVP-Research & Development
Cindy Wong Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOBERG PHARMA AB (PUBL)-11.17%33
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.54%431 227
ROCHE HOLDING AG10.52%321 941
PFIZER, INC.20.08%247 816
NOVO NORDISK A/S48.69%229 255
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY36.32%210 000