Moberg Pharma : receives approval from the EMA's Paediatric Committee

Today´s positive decision means that Moberg Pharma will conduct a pediatric study during and after the approval process for MOB-015. The study includes 30 children, 6 to 17 years of age, and will be initiated in the second half of 2022. The pediatric study supplements the already completed clinical program, including the two phase 3 studies with a total of more than 800 patients, where the primary endpoint was achieved in both the North American and European studies.

"The approval enables data exclusivity in Europe for up to 10 years and further strengthens our intellectual property protection of MOB-015. It is an important milestone towards our goal to submit a registration applicationfor MOB-015 in Europe this year," says Anna Ljung, CEO of Moberg Pharma AB.

About this information

This information is information that Moberg Pharma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8.00 a.m. CET on September 22, 2021.

About Moberg Pharma, www.mobergpharma.com

Moberg Pharma AB (publ) is a Swedish pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing proprietary innovations based on drug delivery of proven compounds. The company's main asset, MOB-015, is a novel topical treatment for onychomycosis. Data from phase 3 clinical trials in more than 800 patients for MOB-015 indicate that the product has the potential to become the future market leader in onychomycosis. Moberg Pharma has agreements with commercial partners in place in Europe and Japan, among others, and the company's intention is to submit a registration application during the second half of 2021 in Europe. Moberg Pharma is headquartered in Stockholm and the company's shares are listed on the Small Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm (OMX: MOB).