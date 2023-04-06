Advanced search
    MIG4   GB00B1FMDH51

MOBEUS INCOME & GROWTH 4 VCT PLC

(MIG4)
2023-04-06
76.00 GBX    0.00%
09:36aMobeus Income 4 net asset value drops; lifts payout
AN
03/27Mobeus Income & Growth VCTs realise gain from Tharstern investment
AN
2022Mobeus Income & Growth 4 Vct plc Appoints Lindsay Dodsworth as A Non-Executive Director, Effective January 1, 2023
CI
Mobeus Income 4 net asset value drops; lifts payout

04/06/2023 | 09:36am EDT
Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT PLC - London-listed venture capital trust - Says net asset value total return per share for 2022 was negative 15.5%, compared to a positive return of 42.7% in 2021. NAV per share as at December 31 is 80.05 pence per share, down from 111.27p a year earlier. Portfolio value as at December 31 stands at GBP46.0 million, down from GBP65.6 million on the same date a year earlier. Looking ahead, the company says it is "well positioned to take advantage of investment opportunities to deliver attractive returns over the medium and longer term". Total dividend for 2022 is 10.00 pence per share, up from 9.0p a year prior.

Current stock price: 77.50 pence each

12-month change: down 18%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 31,3 M 39,0 M 39,0 M
Net income 2021 29,1 M 36,3 M 36,3 M
Net cash 2021 24,5 M 30,6 M 30,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,73x
Yield 2021 9,50%
Capitalization 83,9 M 105 M 105 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,93x
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 70
Free-Float 94,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Harry Cartwright Chairman
Graham Douglas Paterson Non-Executive Director
Christopher Stephen Burke Non-Executive Director
Lindsay Diane Dodsworth Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOBEUS INCOME & GROWTH 4 VCT PLC-0.65%105
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.-3.71%1 693
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG6.97%1 653
CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION-0.72%533
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-26.43%493
COMPANY K PARTNERS LIMITED21.02%79
