Mobeus Income 4 net asset value drops; lifts payout

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT PLC - London-listed venture capital trust - Says net asset value total return per share for 2022 was negative 15.5%, compared to a positive return of 42.7% in 2021. NAV per share as at December 31 is 80.05 pence per share, down from 111.27p a year earlier. Portfolio value as at December 31 stands at GBP46.0 million, down from GBP65.6 million on the same date a year earlier. Looking ahead, the company says it is "well positioned to take advantage of investment opportunities to deliver attractive returns over the medium and longer term". Total dividend for 2022 is 10.00 pence per share, up from 9.0p a year prior.

Current stock price: 77.50 pence each

12-month change: down 18%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

