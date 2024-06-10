Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC and The Income & Growth VCT PLC - venture capital trusts - Together with boards of Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT PLC and Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT PLC, updates on merger proposals announced in February regarding the possibility of merging the Mobeus VCTs from four into two. Explains the intention is to merge MIG2 into MIG and MIG4 into I&G. Says, should shareholders approve the merger, the continuing Mobeus VCTs intend to launch offers for subscription for new shares for the current 2024 to 2025 tax year.

Current Mobeus Income & Growth VCT stock price: 50.50 pence

12-month change: down 9.0%

Current Income & Growth VCT stock price: 69.50 pence

12-month change: down 3.5%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.