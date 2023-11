Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The investment objective of the Company is to provide investors with a regular income stream by way of tax-free dividends and to generate capital growth through portfolio realizations which can be distributed by way of additional tax-free dividends, while continuing at all times to qualify as a VCT. The Company invests primarily in a diverse portfolio of United Kingdom unquoted companies. The Company invests in various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, leisure goods, general financial, construction and materials, general industrials, food producers, consumer services, technology, hardware and equipment, travel and leisure, media, industrial support services, software and computer services, and retailers. Gresham House Asset Management Limited is the investment advisor of the Company.

Sector Investment Trusts