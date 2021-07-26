Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. MOBI Development Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    947   KYG618391091

MOBI DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(947)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MOBI Development : PROFIT WARNING

07/26/2021 | 05:18am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

MOBI Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 09:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 885 M 136 M 136 M
Net income 2020 -29,8 M -4,60 M -4,60 M
Net cash 2020 199 M 30,6 M 30,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -13,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 338 M 52,1 M 52,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 346
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart MOBI DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
MOBI Development Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOBI DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Xiang Hu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Qian Wu Chief Financial Officer
Zhiguo Shao Executive VP-Research & Development
Dong Liao Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director & EVP
Tian Shu Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOBI DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-16.10%55
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.23.42%223 606
ERICSSON4.42%41 770
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-14.10%38 812
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.30.37%36 584
NOKIA OYJ57.30%29 195