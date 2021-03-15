Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  MOBI Development Co., Ltd.    947   KYG618391091

MOBI DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(947)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/12
0.58 HKD   +1.75%
08:11aMOBI DEVELOPMENT  : Change of date of board meeting
PU
2020MOBI DEVELOPMENT  : Unit Wins Bid for China Mobile's 5G Antenna Project
MT
2020MOBI DEVELOPMENT  : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MOBI Development : CHANGE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

03/15/2021 | 08:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MOBI Development Co., Ltd.

ᅙˢ೯࢝Ϟࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 947)

CHANGE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of MOBI Development Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 8 March 2021, in respect of the holding of a meeting of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company (the "Board Meeting") on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 at 11:00 a.m. for the purposes of, among other matters, approving the audited annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "2020 Annual Results") for publication and considering the payment of a final dividend, if any.

The Company hereby announces that the date of the Board Meeting has been changed to Tuesday, 30 March 2021 at 11:00 a.m. as additional time is required to finalise the 2020 Annual Results, with the same agenda as set out in the abovementioned announcement.

By order of the Board

MOBI Development Co., Ltd.

Hu Xiang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 15 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. HU Xiang and Mr. LIAO Dong; the non-executive Director is Mr. QU Deqian; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. LI Tianshu, Mr. ZHANG Han and Ms. GE Xiaojing.

Disclaimer

MOBI Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 12:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MOBI DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
08:11aMOBI DEVELOPMENT  : Change of date of board meeting
PU
2020MOBI DEVELOPMENT  : Unit Wins Bid for China Mobile's 5G Antenna Project
MT
2020MOBI DEVELOPMENT  : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
2020MOBI DEVELOPMENT  : Voluntary announcement - business update
PU
2020MOBI DEVELOPMENT  : Voluntary announcement - business update in relation to rece..
PU
2019MOBI DEVELOPMENT  : Voluntary announcement - mobi winning substantial share in t..
PU
2019MOBI DEVELOPMENT  : Voluntary announcement - business update
PU
2018MOBI DEVELOPMENT  : 2018 Interim Result Presentation
PU
2018MOBI DEVELOPMENT  : Monthly report on the movements of share issuer's securities..
PU
2018MOBI DEVELOPMENT  : Monthly report on the movements of share issuer's securities..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 215 M 187 M 187 M
Net income 2019 23,6 M 3,63 M 3,63 M
Net cash 2019 184 M 28,3 M 28,3 M
P/E ratio 2019 36,3x
Yield 2019 1,71%
Capitalization 398 M 61,2 M 61,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,53x
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 2 836
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart MOBI DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
MOBI Development Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOBI DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xiang Hu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Qian Wu Chief Financial Officer
Zhiguo Shao Executive VP-Research & Development
Dong Liao Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director & EVP
Tian Shu Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOBI DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-1.69%61
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.9.10%206 108
ERICSSON AB15.94%44 546
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-1.17%41 308
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.5.32%30 275
NOKIA OYJ11.22%23 609
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ