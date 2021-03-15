MOBI Development : CHANGE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MOBI Development Co., Ltd.

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 947)

CHANGE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of MOBI Development Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 8 March 2021, in respect of the holding of a meeting of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company (the "Board Meeting") on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 at 11:00 a.m. for the purposes of, among other matters, approving the audited annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "2020 Annual Results") for publication and considering the payment of a final dividend, if any.

The Company hereby announces that the date of the Board Meeting has been changed to Tuesday, 30 March 2021 at 11:00 a.m. as additional time is required to finalise the 2020 Annual Results, with the same agenda as set out in the abovementioned announcement.

