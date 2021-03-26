Log in
MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC.

(MOS)
Mobi724 Announces Listing of Its Shares on the Santiago Stock Exchange Venture

03/26/2021
Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2021) - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) ("Mobi724" or the "Company"), a fintech enabler of AI-enhanced payment card-linked incentives announces the listing of its shares on the Santiago Stock Exchange Venture ("SSEV") under the symbol "SSEV: MOS" denominated in US Dollars, effective from March 18th, 2021. The primary exchange for the Company remains the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). The listing of Mobi724's shares on the SSEV is carried out under the agreement between the SSEV and the TSX-V, which automatically qualifies TSX-V-listed companies for a dual listing on the SSEV.

This listing on the SSEV opens access to a larger network of investors.

Marcel Vienneau, CEO of Mobi724, said: "As we focus on accelerating our business and Mobi724's activities in Chile, we believe that this listing will enhance the Company's exposure to Chilean based investors."

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) is a fintech company which provides a platform, that enables banks and merchants to offer their customers real-time payment card-linked incentives, in a white-label format. Mobi724's objective is to add a layer of AI-driven actionable intelligence to every payment transaction, creating engaging consumer experiences & generating incremental commercial opportunities to its clients. For more information about Mobi724 please visit www.mobi724.com.

Legal Disclaimer

Mobi724 cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by Mobi724 are subject to risks and uncertainties, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described under Item 'Risk Factors and Uncertainties' in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis, available on SEDAR.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A SOLICITATION TO BUY OR SELL ANY SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Investor Relations:
Marcel Vienneau, CEO
Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.
T: 514-394-5200 ir@mobi724.com
Eli Rozhansky, Investor Relations Coordinator
Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. T: 514-394-5200 ir@mobi724.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78630


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 1,06 M 0,85 M 0,85 M
Net income 2019 -5,29 M -4,21 M -4,21 M
Net Debt 2019 0,82 M 0,65 M 0,65 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,62x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 14,7 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 25,2x
EV / Sales 2019 8,99x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marcel Vienneau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mathieu Laurin Chief Financial Officer
Vincent Hogue Chairman
David-Lee Beauchemin Chief Technology Officer
Johnny Hawa Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC.20.00%12
MICROSOFT CORPORATION5.86%1 770 988
SEA LIMITED1.79%118 430
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.66%102 161
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-11.56%59 170
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.58%54 418
