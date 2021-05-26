Mobi724 Global Solutions Announces Date of Release of Q1-2021 Financial Results and Details of Investor Conference Call

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2021) - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) ("Mobi724" or the "Company"), a fintech enabler of AI-enhanced payment card-linked incentives, will announce its Q1-2021 financial results (the "Results") on Monday, May 31st, 2021, after-market closing.

Marcel Vienneau and Mathieu Laurin, CEO and CFO respectively of Mobi724, will co-host a webinar on Monday, May31st, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST to discuss the Results and to provide a management update.

Shareholders, investors, media representatives and other stakeholders are invited to join the webinar by following the instructions below:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/715094190644522764

Webinar ID: 143-271-787

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Alternatively, interested persons may also dial in using their phone:

Canada: +1 647-497-9389

United States: +1 213-929-4231

Access Code: 858-935-828

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

"Every Transaction is an Opportunity"

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) is a fintech company which provides a platform, that enables banks and merchants to offer their customers real-time payment card-linked incentives, in a white-label format. Mobi724's objective is to add a layer of AI-driven actionable intelligence to every payment transaction, creating engaging consumer experiences & generating incremental commercial opportunities to its clients. For more information about Mobi724 please visit www.mobi724.com.

Legal Disclaimer

Investor Relations:

Marcel Vienneau, CEO

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

T: 514-394-5200 ir@mobi724.com

Eli Rozhansky, Investor Relations Coordinator

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

T: 514-394-5200 ir@mobi724.com

