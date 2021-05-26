Log in
    MOS   CA60705U1057

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC.

(MOS)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Mobi724 Global Solutions Announces Date of Release of Q1-2021 Financial Results and Details of Investor Conference Call

05/26/2021 | 04:35pm EDT
Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2021) - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) ("Mobi724" or the "Company"), a fintech enabler of AI-enhanced payment card-linked incentives, will announce its Q1-2021 financial results (the "Results") on Monday, May 31st, 2021, after-market closing.

Marcel Vienneau and Mathieu Laurin, CEO and CFO respectively of Mobi724, will co-host a webinar on Monday, May31st, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST to discuss the Results and to provide a management update.

Shareholders, investors, media representatives and other stakeholders are invited to join the webinar by following the instructions below:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/715094190644522764

Webinar ID: 143-271-787

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Alternatively, interested persons may also dial in using their phone:

Canada: +1 647-497-9389
United States: +1 213-929-4231
Access Code: 858-935-828

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

"Every Transaction is an Opportunity"

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) is a fintech company which provides a platform, that enables banks and merchants to offer their customers real-time payment card-linked incentives, in a white-label format. Mobi724's objective is to add a layer of AI-driven actionable intelligence to every payment transaction, creating engaging consumer experiences & generating incremental commercial opportunities to its clients. For more information about Mobi724 please visit www.mobi724.com.

Legal Disclaimer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A SOLICITATION TO BUY OR SELL ANY SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Investor Relations:

Marcel Vienneau, CEO
Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.
T: 514-394-5200 ir@mobi724.com

Eli Rozhansky, Investor Relations Coordinator
Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.
T: 514-394-5200 ir@mobi724.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85376


© Newsfilecorp 2021
