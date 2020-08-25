Log in
Mobi724 Global Solutions Announces Date of Release of Q2 2020 Financial Results and Details of Investor Conference Call

08/25/2020 | 08:05am EDT

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2020) - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) ("Mobi724" or the "Company"), a fintech company, will announce its Q2 2020 financial results (the "Results") on Thursday, August 27th, 2020 after-market closing.

Marcel Vienneau and Allan Rosenhek, CEO and CFO respectively of Mobi724, will co-host a webinar on Thursday, August 27th, 2020 at 4:15 PM EST to discuss the Results and to provide a management update.

Shareholders, investors, media representatives and other stakeholders are invited to join the webinar by following the instructions below:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8905930244936835599

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Alternatively, interested persons may also dial in using their phone:
Canada: +1 (647) 497-9389
United States: +1 (951) 384-3421
Access Code: 391-669-657

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

"Every Transaction is an Opportunity"

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: MOS) is a fintech company which provides a platform, that enables banks and merchants to offer their customers real-time payment card-linked incentives, in a white-label format. Mobi724's objective is to add a layer of AI-driven actionable intelligence to every payment transaction, creating engaging consumer experiences & generating incremental commercial opportunities to its clients.

www.mobi724.com

Legal Disclaimer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute a solicitation to buy or sell any securities in the United States.

For further information, please visit www.MOBI724.com or contact:

Investor Relations:

Eli Rozhansky
Investor Relations
Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.
T: 514-394-5200
ir@mobi724.com

Marcel Vienneau, CEO
T : 514-394-5200
ir@mobi724.com

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62409


© Newsfilecorp 2020
