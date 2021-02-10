Log in
TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.    MOS

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC.

(MOS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mobi724 Incorporates Wholly Owned Subsidiary in Mexico and Engages Stockhouse Publishing Inc. to Assist with Market Awareness

02/10/2021 | 08:35am EST
Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2021) - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) ("Mobi724" or the "Company"), a fintech enabler of AI-enhanced payment card-linked incentives, announces that it has completed the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Mexico, Mobi724 Smart Transactions Mexico S.A. de C.V. (the "Mobi724 Mexico"). The Company intends to use Mobi724 Mexico to drive strategic initiatives and advance its business plan in Mexico.

Mexico is a rapidly growing market, where payment card penetration remains below the Latin American average, thus representing a massive upside potential for early entrants in the ecosystem. Mobi724 Mexico will facilitate the advancement of the Company business opportunities in Mexico by streamlining certain business-administrative processes. Mobi724 Mexico will continue working in close collaboration with the Company existing partners and stakeholders in the region, including the Délégation général du Québec team and the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service in Mexico.

The Company also announces that it has, subject to regulatory approval, engaged a third-party firm, Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. ("Stockhouse") of Vancouver, British Columbia to assist with investor awareness campaigns aimed at increasing the profile of the Company among investors. The agreement entered into with Stockhouse will allow corporate disclosures, editorial pieces prepared by Stockhouse and other marketing material to be accessible through the Stockhouse financial portal.

Stockhouse is a leading Canadian financial portal and one of North America's largest small cap investor communities. Stockhouse.com provides a global hub for investors to find relevant financial news, access expert analysis and opinion and share knowledge and information with each other. Stockhouse is indirectly owned by The Market Herald, an Australian public company. The agreement is for a term of 12 months at an annual rate of $50,000.

Stockhouse deals at arm's length with the Company and, as of the date hereof, it indirectly holds securities of Mobi724.

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

Every Transaction is An Opportunity

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) is a fintech company that enables banks and merchants to offer their customers real-time payment card-linked incentives, in a white-label format. Mobi724's objective is to add a layer of AI-driven actionable intelligence to every payment transaction, creating engaging consumer experiences & generating incremental commercial opportunities to its clients.

Legal Disclaimer

Mobi724 cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by Mobi724 are subject to risks and uncertainties, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described under Item 'Risk Factors and Uncertainties' in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis, available on SEDAR.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute a solicitation to buy or sell any securities in the United States.

Investor Relations:

For further information, please visit www.MOBI724.com or contact:

Allan Rosenhek, CFO
Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.
T: 514-394-5200 ir@mobi724.com

Eli Rozhansky, Investor Relations Coordinator
Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.
T: 514-394-5200 ir@mobi724.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74125


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 1,06 M 0,84 M 0,84 M
Net income 2019 -5,29 M -4,17 M -4,17 M
Net Debt 2019 0,82 M 0,64 M 0,64 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,62x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 12,3 M 9,63 M 9,65 M
EV / Sales 2018 25,2x
EV / Sales 2019 8,99x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marcel Vienneau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allan Rosenhek Chief Financial Officer & Director
Vincent Hogue Chairman
David-Lee Beauchemin Chief Technology Officer
Johnny Hawa Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC.0.00%10
MICROSOFT CORPORATION9.01%1 838 566
SEA LIMITED37.99%140 399
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.27.48%125 521
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC6.06%62 028
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.75%59 758
