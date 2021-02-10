Mobi724 Incorporates Wholly Owned Subsidiary in Mexico and Engages Stockhouse Publishing Inc. to Assist with Market Awareness

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2021) - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) ("Mobi724" or the "Company"), a fintech enabler of AI-enhanced payment card-linked incentives, announces that it has completed the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Mexico, Mobi724 Smart Transactions Mexico S.A. de C.V. (the "Mobi724 Mexico"). The Company intends to use Mobi724 Mexico to drive strategic initiatives and advance its business plan in Mexico.

Mexico is a rapidly growing market, where payment card penetration remains below the Latin American average, thus representing a massive upside potential for early entrants in the ecosystem. Mobi724 Mexico will facilitate the advancement of the Company business opportunities in Mexico by streamlining certain business-administrative processes. Mobi724 Mexico will continue working in close collaboration with the Company existing partners and stakeholders in the region, including the Délégation général du Québec team and the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service in Mexico.

The Company also announces that it has, subject to regulatory approval, engaged a third-party firm, Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. ("Stockhouse") of Vancouver, British Columbia to assist with investor awareness campaigns aimed at increasing the profile of the Company among investors. The agreement entered into with Stockhouse will allow corporate disclosures, editorial pieces prepared by Stockhouse and other marketing material to be accessible through the Stockhouse financial portal.

Stockhouse is a leading Canadian financial portal and one of North America's largest small cap investor communities. Stockhouse.com provides a global hub for investors to find relevant financial news, access expert analysis and opinion and share knowledge and information with each other. Stockhouse is indirectly owned by The Market Herald, an Australian public company. The agreement is for a term of 12 months at an annual rate of $50,000.

Stockhouse deals at arm's length with the Company and, as of the date hereof, it indirectly holds securities of Mobi724.

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

Every Transaction is An Opportunity

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) is a fintech company that enables banks and merchants to offer their customers real-time payment card-linked incentives, in a white-label format. Mobi724's objective is to add a layer of AI-driven actionable intelligence to every payment transaction, creating engaging consumer experiences & generating incremental commercial opportunities to its clients.

