----------
FTSE 100
----------
RBC raises Fresnillo to 'outperform' (sector perform) - price target 700 (490) pence
----------
UBS cuts National Grid price target to 1,115 (1,240) pence - 'buy'
----------
Morgan Stanley cuts National Grid price target to 1,150 (1,200) pence - 'over weight'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Informa price target to 1,046 (1,037) pence - 'buy'
----------
RBC cuts RS Group price target to 900 (925) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Barclays raises intermediate capital group target to 2,900 (2,450) pence - 'overweight'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
Berenberg cuts Mobico Group to 'hold' (buy) - price target 66 (100) pence
----------
HSBC raises Bytes Technology price target to 675 (625) pence - 'buy'
----------
HSBC raises Mitchells & Butlers price target to 345 (320) pence - 'buy'
----------
HSBC cuts Ithaca Energy price target to 150 (160) pence - 'buy'
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
Berenberg raises On The Beach to 'buy' (hold) - price target 180 pence
----------
Morgan Stanley cuts Just Eat Takeaway price target to 1,190 pence - 'equal weight'
----------
Morgan Stanley raises Deliveroo price target to 170 (150) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises Victorian Plumbing price target to 110 (100) pence - 'buy'
----------
Barclays raises Victorian Plumbing target to 105 (95) pence - 'overweight'
----------
