Mobico Group PLC is an international transport operator. The Company provides mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers. It is internationally diversified with a portfolio of contracts and customer brands. The Company operates transportation services in 11 countries, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, France, Germany, Portugal, Ireland and Bahrain, with some international coach services to other European countries. Its subsidiary, ALSA, operates long distance, regional and urban bus and coach services across Spain, and in Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland and France. ALSA also offers mobility solutions to meet business leisure and healthcare needs. Its business in North America has three areas of activity, student transportation, transit and shuttle services. It operates in 34 states in the United States and three Canadian provinces. The Company operates rail services on seven routes in North Rhine-Westphalia.