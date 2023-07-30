UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 25, 2023

MOBILE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION

Maryland 000-55760 47-3945882

30 W 4th Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202

Registrant's telephone number, including area code:(513)834-5110

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(b) Resignation of Chief Accounting Officer

On July 25, 2023, Kyle Brown resigned from his position as Chief Accounting Officer of Mobile Infrastructure Corporation (the "Company"), effective as of July 28, 2023, to pursue another career opportunity. Mr. Brown's decision was not due to any disagreement with the Company's management or board of directors of the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices, including with respect to any matters relating to the Company's accounting practices or financial reporting. The Company expects that Mr. Brown's duties and responsibilities will be assumed by existing leaders within the organization.

