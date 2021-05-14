Log in
    1439   KYG6226K1031

MOBILE INTERNET (CHINA) HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1439)
  Report
Mobile Internet China : (I) ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020, (II) UPDATE ON LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AGAINST A SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER, AND (III) RESUMPTION OF TRADING

05/14/2021 | 12:21pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Mobile Internet (China) Holdings Limited

移 動 互 聯（ 中 國 ）控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1439)

(I) ANNUAL RESULTS FOR

THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020,

    1. UPDATE ON LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AGAINST A SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER, AND
      1. RESUMPTION OF TRADING
  2. ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 The Financial Statements

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Mobile Internet (China) Holdings Limited 移動互聯（中國）控股有限公司 (the "Company") announces the audited

consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2020 together with the comparative figures for the previous financial year as follows:

- 1 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2020

2020

2019

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenue

5

214,535

443,642

Cost of sales

(177,000)

(343,657)

Gross profit

37,535

99,985

Other revenue

6

1,037

1,844

Other income

7

3,868

610

Selling and distribution expenses

(23,462)

(142,482)

Administrative expenses

(57,428)

(47,303)

Amortisation of intangible assets

(8,496)

(9,594)

Allowance for expected credit loss ("ECL")

recognised in respect of financial assets carried at

(7,412)

amortised costs, net

(1,769)

Other operating loss

9

(114,669)

(217,249)

Loss from operations

(169,027)

(315,958)

Finance costs

8

(71,250)

(130,975)

Loss before tax

9

(240,277)

(446,933)

Income tax

10

1,410

5,622

Loss for the year

(238,867)

(441,311)

Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the year,

net of tax

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit

or loss:

Exchange differences on translating foreign

operations

27,853

(6,428)

Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the year, net

of tax

27,853

(6,428)

Total comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax

(211,014)

(447,739)

- 2 -

2020

2019

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

Loss for the year attributable to Owners

of the Company

(238,867)

(441,311)

Total comprehensive loss for the year

attributable to Owners of the Company

(211,014)

(447,739)

Loss per share attributable to owners of the Company

- Basic and diluted (RMB cents)

12

(17.34)

(32.04)

- 3 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2020

2020

2019

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

199,688

186,111

Goodwill

-

11,999

Intangible assets

-

15,631

Right-of-use assets

2,209

3,616

Long-term prepayment

-

35,727

201,897

253,084

Current assets

Inventories

52,240

52,923

Trade receivables

13

71,877

70,385

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

16,224

9,978

Cash and bank balances

61,646

179,071

201,987

312,357

Current liabilities

Trade, other payables and accruals

14

268,648

208,062

Borrowings

311,304

324,408

Lease liabilities

461

1,363

Contract liabilities

60

246

Tax payable

334

-

580,807

534,079

Net current liabilities

(378,820)

(221,722)

Total assets less current liabilities

(176,923)

31,362

Non-current liability

Lease liabilities

672

172

Net (liabilities)/assets

(177,595)

31,190

Equity

Share capital

11,161

11,161

Reserves

(188,756)

20,029

(Capital deficiency)/total equity

(177,595)

31,190

- 4 -

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the year ended 31 December 2020

  1. GENERAL INFORMATION
    The Company was incorporated in Cayman Islands on 12 July 2013 as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law, Chapter 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands. The registered office of the Company is located at Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman KY1-1111, Cayman Islands. The principal place of business of the Company is located at Suite 1501, Greenfield Tower, Concordia Plaza, 1 Science Museum Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong. The shares of the Company have been listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") since 13 January 2014.
    The Company acts as an investment holding company while its principal operating subsidiaries are engaged in manufacturing and sales of packaging materials and development, distribution and operation of mobile game products.
    The directors of the Company (the "Directors") consider the parent and the ultimate holding company of the Company to be Novel Blaze Limited ("Novel Blaze"), a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands (the "BVI") with limited liability. Its ultimate controlling party is Ms. Zheng Xue Xia, who is a spouse of the executive director of the Company, Mr. Sun Shao Hua.
    The consolidated financial statements are presented in Renminbi ("RMB") and rounded to the nearest thousand (RMB'000), unless otherwise stated. RMB is the Company's presentation currency and the functional currency of the principal operating subsidiaries of the Group. The functional currency of the Company is Hong Kong dollars ("HK$"). The Directors consider that choosing RMB as the presentation currency best suits the needs of the shareholders and investors.
  2. APPLICATION OF NEW AND AMENDMENTS TO HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS ("HKFRSs")
    Amendments to HKFRSs that are mandatorily effective for the current year

In the current year, the Group has applied the following Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in HKFRS Standards and the following amendments to HKFRSs issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") for the first time, which are mandatorily effective for the annual period beginning on or after 1 January 2020 for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements:

Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8

Definition of Material

Amendments to HKFRS 3

Definition of a Business

Amendments to HKFRS 9, HKAS 39

Interest Rate Benchmark Reform

and HKFRS 7

In addition, the Group has early applied the Amendment to HKFRS 16 Covid-19-Related Rent Concessions.

Expect as described below, the application of the Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in HKFRS Standards and the amendments to HKFRSs in the current year had no material impact on the Group's financial positions and performance for the current and prior years and/or on the disclosures set out in these consolidated financial statements.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Packaging Holdings Development Ltd. published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 16:20:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
