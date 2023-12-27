27 March 2023 Mobile Streams plc ("MOS" or "the Company") Interim Results to 31 December 2022 Mobile Streams plc, the AIM quoted mobile content and data intelligence company, is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2022 which are now available on the Company's website, www.mobilestreams.com. Highlights Unaudited revenues £1.1m (31 December 2021: £0.3m). All revenue is from continuing operations

Cash and cash equivalents was £1.6m at 31 December 2022 (Was £1.4m at 31 December 2021) Post-period end update Cash and cash equivalents was £1.4m at 22 March 2023

Significant upgrade of HeroesNFTclub platform, introduction of card, Google Pay and Apple Pay payments and NFT contract with Cadiz Football Club announced Trading update Revenues in the half year to 31 December 2022 were mainly from the major strategic partnership and contract with International Gaming Systems ("IGS"), the extension of which into the current half year was announced on 30 December 2022. During the period, the Group announced a number of multi-year contracts to be the exclusive global producer and provider of NFTs for several prominent football teams and sports, delivered both through their own websites and our https://heroesnftclub.com/ site. These include the Pumas, Mexican National, Atlante and Nexaca football teams, LPGA golfer Gaby Lopez, and the Africa focused Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC). NFT revenues began in October 2022 and exceeded £0.1m in this interim period. As previously announced in the annual accounts to 30 June 2022, the Directors assessed the recoverability of the convertible loan made to Quanta Media Group (a £414k loan intended to fund them through their pre-IPO phase) and made a provision in those accounts against the whole amount. As anticipated, Quanta failed to make repayment of the loan on 31 December 2022 as originally expected. Discussions continue to resolve the matter, and although the Company provided against the full value of its loan to Quanta in FY22, the Company remains hopeful that a significant portion can be recovered and will advise Shareholders accordingly. Update for Tappit situation referring back to original agreement announcement along with any other revenues expectations that need to be updated noting those identified in the table sent. Additionally, the contract with Tappit Technologies (UK) announced on 12 July 2021 had been cancelled having not delivered the expected revenue. Since the period end, the Group has announced a further NFT contract with Cadiz Football Club and the introduction of payments by traditional card as well as Google Pay and Apple Pay to increase the ease of purchase and simplify the user journey for NFT customers and significant upgrades to the HeroesNFTclub technical platform. In addition the number of product lines and price points have been significantly increased. Further potential contracts and partnerships are under negotiation.

The Board believes that the LiveScores services, IGS partnership, Streams Data offering and, in particular, the Group's growing sports NFT business create significant opportunities for the Company to deliver growth in shareholder value via newly developed products and services. Resources are currently focused mainly on our portfolio of licensed NFT brands, which is expected to be the principal source of growth in 2023. The Board continues to examine additional sources to broaden the appeal of its content business. Mark Epstein, CEO, said: "Since the announcement of the first NFT contract in July 2022, with initial revenues in October 2022, we have started to generate more meaningful NFT revenues and expect these to increase even more during the year. We expect to see continued significant growth in 2023 through our NFT business both in terms of revenue and product." CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months 6 months 12 months ended 31 ended 31 ended 30 June December December 2022 2021 2022 £000's £000's £000's Revenue 1,069 281 1,022 Cost of sales (629) (76) (572) Gross profit 440 205 450 Selling and marketing costs (98) (157) (264) Administrative expenses * (1,574) (690) (2,954) Operating Loss (1,232) (642) (2,768) Profit (loss) on derecognition of subsidiaries - - - Finance income 1 2 4 Finance expense - - - Loss before tax (1,231) (640) (2,764) Tax expense - - - Loss for the period (1,231) (640) (2,764) Attributable to: Attributable to equity shareholders of Mobile Streams plc (1,231) (623) (2,764) Non-Controlling interest - (17) - (1,231) (640) (2,764) * admin expenses including amortisation, depreciation and exchange gain/loss Earnings Per Share Pence per Pence per share Pence per share share Basic loss per share (0.041) (0.026) (0.102) Diluted loss per share (0.041) (0.026) (0.102) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Unaudited UnauditedAudited

6 months ended 6 months ended 12 months ended 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-21 30 June 2022 £000's £000's £000's Assets Non- Current Goodwill 360 360 360 Intangible assets 396 474 326 Other investments - 414 170 756 1,248 856 Current Trade and other receivables 649 527 162 Cash and cash equivalents 1,597 1,412 1,675 2,246 1,939 1,837 Total assets 3,002 3,187 2,693 Equity Equity attributable to equity holders of Mobile Streams plc Called up share capital 757 1,075 659 Share Premium 20,752 16,786 19,334 Translation reserve (3,050) (3,050) (3,050) Retained earnings (15,970) (12,090) (14,739) Non-Controlling interest - (16) - Total equity 2,489 2,705 2,204 Trade and other payables 469 432 442 Bank debt 44 50 47 513 482 489 Total liabilities 513 482 489 Total equity and liabilities 3002 3,187 2,693 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months 6 months 12 months ended 31 ended 31 ended 30 December December June 2022 2022 2021 £000's £000's £000's Operating activities Profit before taxation (1,231) (640) (2,764) Adjustments: Amortisation of intangible assets 111 95 262 Impairment of Intangible assets - - 106 Impairment losses of financial assets - - 80 Impairment of receivables - - 283 Impairment of Convertible Loan - - 414 Share based payments expense - - 255 Interest received (1) (2) (4) Changes in Trade and other receivables (1,174) (202) (120) Changes in Trade and other payables 714 79 89 Loss on Foreign Exchange (34) 3 - Interest paid - - - Exchange losses (38) (3) 22

Total cash utilised in operating activities (1,653) (670) (1,377) Investing Activities Additions to other intangible assets internal (70) - - Acquisitions - Other investments - - (414) Acquisitions - cash acquired - - (265) Other investments 128 (164) - Interest received 1 2 4 Interest paid - - - Net Cash generated from investing activities 59 (162) (675) Issue of share capital (net of expenses paid) 1,516 529 2,015 Bank loan (3) - (3) Net Cash generated from financing activities 1,516 529 2,012 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (78) (303) (40) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,675 1,715 1,715 Exchange (loss)/ gain on cash and cash equivalents - - - Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 1,597 1,412 1,675 NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. BASIS OF PREPARATION The interim results of Mobile Streams plc are prepared in accordance with the requirements of IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU and prepared in accordance with the accounting policies set out in the last financial statements for the 12 months ended 30 June 2022. The interim results, which are not audited, do not comprise statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The comparative financial information for the twelve months ended 30 June 2022 has been extracted from the statutory accounts for that period. In addition, the financial information for the 6 months ended 31 December 2021 has been extracted from the unaudited Interim results. The full audited accounts of the Group for the 12 months ended 30 June 2022 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as adopted by the UK and with those parts of the Companies Act 2006 applicable to companies reporting under IFRS. All references to IFRS in these statements refer to IFRS as adopted by the UK, and have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report on these financial statements was unqualified and did not contain statements under S498 (2) or S498 (3) of the Companies Act 2006. The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, which assumes that the Group and the company will continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future, as outlined in note 4. 2. SEGMENT REPORTING As at 31 December 2022, the Group was organised into four geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Revenues were from external customers only and generated from three principal business activities: Streams Data services (including NFT related revenues), the sale of mobile content through MNO's (Mobile Operator sales) and the provision of consulting and technical services (Other Service Fees). All operations are continuing and all inter-segment transfers are priced and carried out at arm's length. The segmental results for the 6 months ended 31 December 2022 are as follows: £000's Europe Asia Pacific North Latin Group America America Streams Data (IGS and NFT) 823 - - 105 928 Mobile Operator sales - 2 - 139 141 Other service fees - - - - -

Total Revenue 823 2 - 244 1,069 Cost of sales (573) - - (56) (629) Gross profit 250 2 - 188 440 Operating expenses (1,377) (8) - (176) (1,561) EBITDA* (1127) (6) - 12 (1,121) Depreciation, amortisation (111) - - - (111) Share based compensation - - - - - Revenue/expense intercompany - - - - - Finance income - - - 1 1 Profit/(Loss) before tax (1238) (6) - 13 (1,231) Income tax expense - - - - - Profit/(Loss) after tax (1238) (6) - 13 (1,231) *Calculated as profit before tax, interest, amortization, depreciation, share compensation expense and impairment of assets. The segmental results for the 6 months ended 31 December 2021 were as follows: £000's Europe Asia Pacific North Latin Group America America Streams Data 125 - - - 125 Mobile internet sales - 7 - 149 156 Other service fees - - - - - Total Revenue 125 7 - 149 281 Cost of sales 18 (3) - (91) (76) Gross profit 143 4 - 58 205 Operating expenses (682) (6) (2) (62) (752) EBITDA* (539) (2) (2) (4) (547) Depreciation, amortisation (95) - - - (95) Share based compensation - - - - - Revenue/expense intercompany - - - - - Finance income - - - 2 2 Profit/(Loss) before tax (634) (2) (2) (2) (640) Income tax expense - - - - - Profit/(Loss) after tax (634) (2) (2) (2) (640) *Calculated as profit before tax, interest, amortisation, depreciation, share compensation expense and impairment of assets. 3. EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share Earnings per share is calculated by dividing the(loss)/profit attributable to equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period. Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months ended 6 months ended 12 months 31 December 31 December ended 30 June 2022 2021 2022 Loss for the period (£000's) (1,231) (623) (2,764) Loss earnings per share (pence): Basic (0.041) (0.026) (0.102) Diluted (0.041) (0.026) (0.102) Adjusted earnings per share Adjusted earnings per share is calculated to reflect the underlying profitability of the business by excluding non-cash charges for depreciation, amortisation, impairments and share compensation charges.

6 months 6 months ended 12 months ended 31 31 December ended 30 June December 2022 2021 2022 £000's £000's £000's Loss for the period (1,231) (623) (2,764) Add back: share compensation expense - 255 Add back: depreciation and amortisation 111 95 262 Adjusted Loss for the period (1,120) (528) (2,247) Pence per share Pence per share Pence per share Adjusted loss per share (0.038) (0.022) (0.092) Adjusted diluted loss per share (0.038) (0.022) (0.092) Weighted average number of shares 6 months 6 months ended 12 months ended 31 31 December ended 30 June December 2022 2021 2022 Basic 2,983,500,771 2,392,874,506 2,707,045,225 Exercisable share options - - - Diluted 2,983,500,771 2,392,874,506 2,707,045,225 Diluted (loss)/earnings per share is calculated adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. The Company has only one category of ordinary shares. The adjusted EPS has been calculated to reflect the underlying profitability of the business by excluding non- cash charges for depreciation, amortisation, impairments and share compensation charges. 4. GOING CONCERN The Group had cash balances of £1.6m at 31 December 2022 (30 June 2021: £1.4m). Having reviewed cash flow forecasts and budgets for a year ahead the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group has resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. 5. FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION (a) Presentational currency The consolidated financial statements are presented in British Pounds, which is also the functional currency of the parent entity. (b) Transactions and balances Foreign currency transactions are translated into the functional currency using the exchange rates prevailing at the date the transaction occurs. Any exchange gains or losses resulting from these transactions and from the translation of monetary assets and liabilities at the balance sheet date are reported in the income statement except when these represent a net investment in a subsidiary when they are charged or credited to equity. Foreign currency balances are translated at the balance sheet date using exchange rates prevailing at the period end. (c) Group companies The financial results and position of all group entities that have a functional currency different from the presentational currency of the Group are translated into the presentational currency as follows: assets and liabilities for each balance sheet are translated at the closing exchange rate at the date of the balance sheet