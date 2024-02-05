Mobile Streams - London-based mobile content provider - Says commercial terms have been signed between WA Technology Group Ltd and Estadio ahead of the launch of its Mexican online casino and sports betting business. Does not provide precise details of the commercial terms agreement. In early January, Mobile Streams said it intended for WA Technology, a London-based online betting solutions specialist, to become the platform provider for its Mexican betting business. In January, the company completed the acquisition of print and digital operations of Estadio, a major Mexican sports media publication formerly owned by Capital News SA. The two companies are working "closely together", says Mobile Streams, and the company expects to launch its Mexican betting platform in the second quarter of 2024.

Mobile Streams Chief Executive Officer Mark Epstein says: "We are delighted that Wa Technology and the team at Estadio in Mexico are making such good progress. The combination of Wa, our Mexican partners and the Estadio brand is extremely powerful and we can't wait to see it launch in Q2."

Current stock price: Flat at 0.050 pence each in London on Monday morning.

12-month change: down 58%

