Mobile Streams PLC - London-based mobile content provider, the Mexican casino and sports book business - Says that over 5,000 fantasy and casino games will be made available on its platform. Says this provides a selection of Igames from which to engage consumers from a selection of Igaming providers.

Chief Executive Mark Epstein says: "We are extremely pleased to be able to offer such a wide variety and extensive portfolio of games to our consumers. The Mexican casino and sports book business continues to progress extremely well and at pace. Congratulations to all the team and many thanks to W.A Technology for all their hard work and assistance."

Current stock price: 0.040 pence per share, closed down 11% on Thursday

12-month change: down 69%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

