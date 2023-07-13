Mobile Streams PLC - London-based mobile content provider - Highlights comments made by commercial partner, Bitso. On June 7, the company said it had signed an exclusive commercial partnership with Bitso, a crypto financial services company based in Latin America. Under the one-year partnership, Mobile Streams will offer Bitso the opportunity to promote all Mobile Stream non-fungible token products from its licences and create joint NFT collections.

Bitso says the alliance will "give us the opportunity to take that sporting passion to the Web3 world at the hands of Heroes NFT Club to continue growing and providing different ways of making crypto useful to users in the country."

"We are confident that the market reach and Bitso technology, added to our NFT licenses and sports products, will make a very powerful combination for fans in Mexico," says Mark Epstein, chief executive of Mobile Streams.

Current stock price: 0.10 pence

12-month change: down 62%

