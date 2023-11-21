Date: 20 November 2023
2023 ربمفون 20 :خيراتلا
Ref:
OG-01982-23 :عجرملا
Mr. Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi
مرتحملا
يميصعلا دوعس دمحم / ديسلا
CEO - Boursa Kuwait
تيوكلا ةصروب - يذيفنتلا سيئرلا
State of Kuwait
تيوــكلا ةلود
Dear Sirs,
،،،دعبو ةبيط ةيحت
Subject: Zain disclosure about Zain Saudi Arabia
ةيدوعسلا نيز ةكرش صوصخب نيز حاصفإ :عوضوملا
As per chapter No. 4 of the "Disclosure & Transparency" Module of the Capital Markets Authority's Executive Bylaws and its law No. 7/2010 regarding disclosure of Material Information.
In reference to the subject matter, kindly find the following disclosure as provided by Zain KSA.
Attached; Disclosure Form of Material Information
Sincerely yours,
نم "ةيفافشلاو حاصفلإا" باتك نم عبارلا لصفلا ماكحلأ ًاقفو نع ةرداصلا هتلايدعتو 2010/7 مقر نوناقلل ةيذيفنتلا ةحئلالا
.ةيرهوجلا تامولعملا نع حاصفلإا نأشب لاملا قاوسأ ةئيه
انيلإ دراولا حاصفلإا هاندأ مكل قفرن ،هلاعأ عوضوملا ىلإ ةراشلإاب
.)ةيدوعسلا نيز( ةيدوعسلا ةلقنتملا تلااصتلاا ةكرش لبق نم
ةيرهوجلا تامولعملا نع حاصفلإا جذومن مكل قفرن
،،، ريدقتلاو مارتــــحلاا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو
يفارــخلا رـــصان ردـــب
نيز ةعومجمل يذيفنتلا سيئرلاو ةرادلإا سلجم سيئر بئان
Bader Nasser AlKharafi
Vice Chairman and Group CEO
ةيرهوجلا تامولعملا نع حاصفلإا جذومن
Disclosure of Material Information Form
Arabic
English
ف اهل ةكولمملا ةصحلا عيب نع "ةيدوعسلا نيز" نلعت
Zain KSA announces the sale of the stakes it owns in
نلاعلإا ناونع
ي
ر
Golden Lattice Investment Company "GLIC",
سيتل لام سأر نم %20 ةغلابلاو "ةيبهذلا سيتل" ةكش
هردقو غلبمب ةماعلا تارامثتسلاا قودنص حلاصل ةيبهذلا
amounting to 20% of the capital of "GLIC", to the
Title
.)ك.د نويلم 59.8( يدوعس لاير نويلم 726
benefit of the Public Investment Fund "PIF", for an
amount of SAR726 m (KD59.8 m).
2022-02-15
خ يراتب روشنملا
ً
Referring to the announcement published on 15-02-
نلاعلا لىا ةراشلاب
تارامثتسلاا قودنص نم مدقملا ئاهنلا ضرعلاب قلعتملاو
2022 regarding the final offer by the Public
ً
ي
قح لىع اقبسم مدقملا ئاهنلا ضرعلا لمش ثيح ةماعلا
Investment Fund "PIF" that included the right to
ي
ر
%20 ةغلابلاو "ةيدوعسلا نيز"ل ةيقبتملا ةصحلل ءاشلا
acquire the remaining share of Zain KSA (20% of
لاير نويلم 726 هردقو غلبمب ةيبهذلا سيتل لام سأر نم
"GLIC") for SAR726 m (KD59.8 m).
.)ك.د نويلم 59.8( يدوعس
اهل ةكولمملا ةصحلا عيب نع "ةيدوعسلا نيز" نلعت هيلع
Accordingly, "Zain KSA" announces the sale of the
ر
stakes it owns in Golden Lattice Investment Company
ةمدقم
لام سأر نم %20 ةغلابلاو "ةيبهذلا سيتل" ةكش ف
ي
غلبمب ةماعلا تارامثتسلاا قودنص حلاصل ةيبهذلا سيتل
"GLIC", amounting to 20% of the capital of "GLIC", to
Introduction
.)ك.د نويلم 59.8( يدوعس لاير نويلم 726 هردقو
the benefit of the Public Investment Fund "PIF", for
an amount of SAR726 m (KD59.8 m).
بلطلا لحم ةصحلا ةميق تغلب جاربلأا عيب رعس بسح
According to the sale price of the towers, the carrying
كلذبو ،)ك.د نويلم 49.8( يدوعس لاير نويلم 605
value of the requested shares was SAR 605 m (KD
ً
لاير نويلم 121 غلبم اباجيإ عقوتملا لىاملا رثلأا نوكي
49.8 m), and thus the expected financial benefit is
ي
.)ك.د نويلم 10( يدوعس
SAR 121 m (KD 10 m).
ف رملأا اذه لايح ةيرهوج تاروطت يا نع نلاعلاا متيس
Any substantial developments will be announced in
ي
.هنيح
due course.
10( يدوعس لاير نويلم 121 لىإ لصت حابرأ لىإ يدؤتس
This transaction will result in a gain of up to SAR121
لىع لاملا رثلأا
حابرلأا هذه نم نيز ةعومجم بيصن نوكيو .)ك.د نويلم
m (KD10 m). Zain Group share will be 37.045% from
نيز ةعومجم
.%37.045 ةغلابلاو ةيدوعسلا نيز ف اهتيكلم رادقمب
this gain, as per the Group ownership in Zain KSA.
Financial Impact
ر
A positive financial impact will be recorded in the Q4
on Zain Group
،ةكشلل لىاملا زكرملا لىع ئاجيإ رثأ كانه نوكي فوس
ي ر
ي
2023
عبرلا ف ةكشلل ةعمجملا ةيلاملا تانايبلا ف رهظي فوسو
.2023 ماعلا نم عبارلا
