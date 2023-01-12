Mobile Telecommunications K S C P : Supplementary Disclosure on the Application for the Establishment of a Digital Bank

|
لمكملا حاصفلإا جذومن
Supplementary Disclosure Form
: خ يراتلا
2023 رياني 11
Date:
11 January 2023
ةجردملا ةكشلا مسا
نــيز - ع.ك.م.ش ةلقنتملا تلااصتلاا ةكش
Name of Listed Company
Mobile Telecommunications Company K.S.C.P "Zain"
حاصفلإا ناونع
مقر كنب سيسأت بلط صوصخب لمكم حاصفإ
Disclosure Title
Supplementary Disclosure on the Application for the Establishment of a Digital Bank
قباسلا حاصفلإا خ يرات
2022 وينوي 29
Date of previous Disclosure
29th June 2022
:يزكرملا تيوكلا كنب ةلظم تحت مقر كنب سيسأت بلط فلاحت ف تاييغتلار نع حاصفلإا دون
بلط نم نايبوب كنب باحسنا لىع فارطلأا عيمج تقفتا ،فلاحتلا ءاضعأ يب تمت تلا تاشقانملا بقع
نأ لىع ،مقر كنب سيسأت
بلطلاب نيرخلآا نيرمثتسملا نم ةعومجمو )نيز( ةلقنتملا تلااصتلاا ةكش رمتست
حاصفلإا لىع لصاحلا روطتلا
.مئاقلا
.ىرخلأا ةيجيتايسلاا مهططخ قفو ةرمتسم نايبوب كنبو )نيز( ةلقنتملا تلااصتلاا ةكش يب ةقلاعلا نأب املع
We would like to disclose the changes regarding the application to form an alliance to
Developments that occurred to
Following discussions between the consortium members, all parties agreed that
Boubyan Bank will withdraw from the request to establish a digital bank. However,
the disclosure
Mobile Telecommunications Company (Zain) and a group of other investors will
continue to move forward with the existing request.
Please note that Mobile Telecommunications Company (Zain) and Boubyan Bank will
continue to work together in accordance with their other strategic plans.
)دجو نإ ( لصاحلا روطتلل لاملا رثلأا
دجوي لا
N/A
The financial effect of the
occurring developments (if any)
