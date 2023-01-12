Advanced search
    ZAIN   KW0EQ0601058

MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY K.S.C.P.

(ZAIN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-10
0.5540 KWD   -0.89%
Mobile Telecommunications K S C P : Supplementary Disclosure on the Application for the Establishment of a Digital Bank

01/12/2023 | 12:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: 11January 2023

2023 رياني 11 : خيراتلا

Ref:

:عجرملا

Mr. Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi

مرتحملا

يميصعلا دوعس دمحم / ديسلا

CEO - Boursa Kuwait

تيوكلا ةصروب - يذيفنتلا سيئرلا

State of Kuwait

تيوــكلا ةلود

Dear Sirs,

،،،دعبو ةبيط ةيحت

Subject: Supplementary Disclosure on the Application for the Establishment of a Digital Bank

As per chapter No. 4 of the "Disclosure & Transparency" Module of the Capital Markets Authority's Executive Bylaws and its law No. 7/2010 regardingdisclosure of Material Information. and further to our previous disclosure dated 29th June 2022.

Attached; Supplementary Disclosure Form.

Sincerely yours,

يمقر كنب سيسأت بلط صوصخب لمكم حاصفإ :عوضوملا

ةحئلالا نم "ةيفافشلاو حاصفلإا" باتك نم عبارلا لصفلا ماكحلأ ًاقفو قاوسأ ةئيه نع ةرداصلا هتلايدعتو 2010/7 مقر نوناقلل ةيذيفنتلا انحاصفلإ ًاقاحلإو ،ةيرهوجلا تامولعملا نع حاصفلإا نأشب لاملا

.هلاعأ عوضوملا صوصخب 2022 وينوي 29 خرؤملا قباسلا

.لمكملا حاصفلإا جذومن مكل قفرن

،،، ريدقتلاو مارتــــحلاا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو

يفارــخلا رـــصان ردـــب

نيز ةعومجمل يذيفنتلا سيئرلاو ةرادلإا سلجم سيئر بئان

Bader Nasser AlKharafi

Vice Chairman and Group CEO

لمكملا حاصفلإا جذومن

Supplementary Disclosure Form

: خ يراتلا

2023 رياني 11

Date:

11 January 2023

ر

ر

ةجردملا ةكشلا مسا

نــيز - ع.ك.م.ش ةلقنتملا تلااصتلاا ةكش

Name of Listed Company

Mobile Telecommunications Company K.S.C.P "Zain"

حاصفلإا ناونع

مقر كنب سيسأت بلط صوصخب لمكم حاصفإ

Disclosure Title

Supplementary Disclosure on the Application for the Establishment of a Digital Bank

قباسلا حاصفلإا خ يرات

2022 وينوي 29

Date of previous Disclosure

29th June 2022

:يزكرملا تيوكلا كنب ةلظم تحت مقر كنب سيسأت بلط فلاحت ف تاييغتلار نع حاصفلإا دون

ى

بلط نم نايبوب كنب باحسنا لىع فارطلأا عيمج تقفتا ،فلاحتلا ءاضعأ يب تمت تلا تاشقانملا بقع

ر

ر

نأ لىع ،مقر كنب سيسأت

بلطلاب نيرخلآا نيرمثتسملا نم ةعومجمو )نيز( ةلقنتملا تلااصتلاا ةكش رمتست

حاصفلإا لىع لصاحلا روطتلا

.مئاقلا

ى

ر

.ىرخلأا ةيجيتايسلاا مهططخ قفو ةرمتسم نايبوب كنبو )نيز( ةلقنتملا تلااصتلاا ةكش يب ةقلاعلا نأب املع

ر

We would like to disclose the changes regarding the application to form an alliance to

establish a digital bank under the umbrella of the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK):

Developments that occurred to

Following discussions between the consortium members, all parties agreed that

Boubyan Bank will withdraw from the request to establish a digital bank. However,

the disclosure

Mobile Telecommunications Company (Zain) and a group of other investors will

continue to move forward with the existing request.

Please note that Mobile Telecommunications Company (Zain) and Boubyan Bank will

continue to work together in accordance with their other strategic plans.

)دجو نإ ( لصاحلا روطتلل لاملا رثلأا

دجوي لا

ي

N/A

The financial effect of the

occurring developments (if any)

Disclaimer

ZAIN - Mobile Telecommunications Company KSC published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 05:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
