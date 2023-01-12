Mobile Telecommunications K S C P : Supplementary Disclosure on the Application for the Establishment of a Digital Bank

Subject: Supplementary Disclosure on the Application for the Establishment of a Digital Bank

As per chapter No. 4 of the "Disclosure & Transparency" Module of the Capital Markets Authority's Executive Bylaws and its law No. 7/2010 regardingdisclosure of Material Information. and further to our previous disclosure dated 29th June 2022.

Attached; Supplementary Disclosure Form.

Sincerely yours,