Mobile Telecommunications Company KSCP (Zain) is a Kuwait-based public shareholding company engaged, together with its subsidiaries, in the provision of mobile telecommunication and data services. The Company's activities include operation, purchase, delivery, installation, management and maintenance of mobile telephones and paging systems, as well as investing surplus funds in investment securities. In addition to its main operation in Kuwait, the Company also operates, through its foreign subsidiaries, in Jordan, Bahrain, Lebanon, Sudan (North and South) and Iraq. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include Zain International BV (ZIBV), Mobile Telecommunications Company Lebanon (MTC), Sudanese Mobile Telephone (Zain) Company Limited and South Sudanese Mobile Telephone (Zain) Company Limited.

Sector Wireless Telecommunications Services