Date: 20 November 2023
2023 ربمفون 20 : خيراتلا
Ref:
OG-01980-23 :عجرملا
Mr. Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi
مرتحملا
يميصعلا دوعس دمحم / ديسلا
CEO - Boursa Kuwait
تيوكلا ةصروب - يذيفنتلا سيئرلا
State of Kuwait
تيوــكلا ةلود
Dear Sirs,
،،،دعبو ةبيط ةيحت
Subject: Supplementary Disclosure regarding the
قاطنب ةصاخلا ىوعدلا صوصخب لمكم حاصفإ :عوضوملا
case related to the number ranges. No. 1739/2023
يراجت - زييمت 2023/1739 مقر ماقرلأا
Cassation - Commercial
As per chapter No. 4 of the "Disclosure & Transparency" Module of the Capital Markets Authority's Executive Bylaws and its law No. 7/2010 regarding disclosure of Material Information. And further to our previous disclosure dated 30th May 2023.
Attached; Supplementary Disclosure Form.
Sincerely yours,
ةحئلالا نم "ةيفافشلاو حاصفلإا" باتك نم عبارلا لصفلا ماكحلأ ًاقفو قاوسأ ةئيه نع ةرداصلا هتلايدعتو 2010/7 مقر نوناقلل ةيذيفنتلا انحاصفلإ ًاقاحلإو ،ةيرهوجلا تامولعملا نع حاصفلإا نأشب لاملا
.2023 ويام 30 خرؤملا قباسلا
.لمكملا حاصفلإا جذومن مكل قفرن
،،، ريدقتلاو مارتــــحلاا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو
يفارــخلا رـــصان ردـــب
نيز ةعومجمل يذيفنتلا سيئرلاو ةرادلإا سلجم سيئر بئان
Bader Nasser AlKharafi
Vice Chairman and Group CEO
لمكملا حاصفلإا جذومن
Supplementary Disclosure Form
: خيراتلا
2023 ربمفون 20
Date:
20 November 2023
ةجردملا ةكرشلا مسا
نــيز - ع.ك.م.ش ةلقنتملا تلااصتلاا ةكرش
Name of Listed Company
Mobile Telecommunications Company K.S.C.P "Zain"
حاصفلإا ناونع
يراجت - زييمت 2023/1739 مقر ماقرلأا قاطنب ةصاخلا ىوعدلا صوصخب لمكم حاصفإ
Disclosure Title
Supplementary Disclosure regarding the case related to the number ranges.
No. 1739/2023 Cassation - Commercial
قباسلا حاصفلإا خيرات
2023 ويام 30
Date of previous Disclosure
30 May 2023
مقر ماقرلأا قاطنب ةصاخلا ىوعدلاب نأشب 2023 ويام 30 خرؤملا قباسلا انحاصفإ ىلإ ةراشلإاب
.يراجت - زييمت 2023/1739
حاصفلإا ىلع لصاحلا روطتلا
نويلم 24.8 هردقو غلبم تملتسا دق نيز - ع.ك.م.ش ةلقنتملا تلااصتلاا ةكرش نأب املع مكديفن نأ دون
ةفاضلإاب نيز - ع.ك.م.ش ةلقنتملا تلااصتلاا ةكرش حلاصل هب موكحملا غلبملا ةميق نع ةرابع وهو ك.د
.موسرلاو باعتلأا ىلإ
Referring to our disclosure dated 30 May 2023 regarding the case related
to the number ranges. No. 1739/2023 Cassation - Commercial.
Developments that occurred
We are pleased to announce that Mobile Telecommunications Company
to the disclosure
K.S.C.P. - Zain has successfully received a total of KD 24.8 million. This
amount corresponds to the court-ordered payment in favor of Zain. This
amount includs additional legal fees and charges.
)دجو نإ ( لصاحلا روطتلل يلاملا رثلأا
يف يباجيلإا يبساحملا هرثأ باستحا مت دق هنأب املع ،ةعومجملل ةيلاملا ةءلاملا نم ززعيس ملتسملا غلبملا
The financial effect of the
.ماعلا اذه نم يناثلا عبرلا
occurring developments
The proceeds will enhance the financial position of Zain Group. This
positive accounting impact has been recognized in Q2 2023.
(if any)
