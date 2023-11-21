Date: 20 November 2023

2023 ربمفون 20 : خيراتلا

Ref:

OG-01980-23 :عجرملا

Mr. Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi

مرتحملا

يميصعلا دوعس دمحم / ديسلا

CEO - Boursa Kuwait

تيوكلا ةصروب - يذيفنتلا سيئرلا

State of Kuwait

تيوــكلا ةلود

Dear Sirs,

،،،دعبو ةبيط ةيحت

Subject: Supplementary Disclosure regarding the

قاطنب ةصاخلا ىوعدلا صوصخب لمكم حاصفإ :عوضوملا

case related to the number ranges. No. 1739/2023

يراجت - زييمت 2023/1739 مقر ماقرلأا

Cassation - Commercial

As per chapter No. 4 of the "Disclosure & Transparency" Module of the Capital Markets Authority's Executive Bylaws and its law No. 7/2010 regarding disclosure of Material Information. And further to our previous disclosure dated 30th May 2023.

Attached; Supplementary Disclosure Form.

Sincerely yours,

ةحئلالا نم "ةيفافشلاو حاصفلإا" باتك نم عبارلا لصفلا ماكحلأ ًاقفو قاوسأ ةئيه نع ةرداصلا هتلايدعتو 2010/7 مقر نوناقلل ةيذيفنتلا انحاصفلإ ًاقاحلإو ،ةيرهوجلا تامولعملا نع حاصفلإا نأشب لاملا

.2023 ويام 30 خرؤملا قباسلا

.لمكملا حاصفلإا جذومن مكل قفرن

،،، ريدقتلاو مارتــــحلاا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو

يفارــخلا رـــصان ردـــب

نيز ةعومجمل يذيفنتلا سيئرلاو ةرادلإا سلجم سيئر بئان

Bader Nasser AlKharafi

Vice Chairman and Group CEO

لمكملا حاصفلإا جذومن

Supplementary Disclosure Form

: خيراتلا

2023 ربمفون 20

Date:

20 November 2023

ةجردملا ةكرشلا مسا

نــيز - ع.ك.م.ش ةلقنتملا تلااصتلاا ةكرش

Name of Listed Company

Mobile Telecommunications Company K.S.C.P "Zain"

حاصفلإا ناونع

يراجت - زييمت 2023/1739 مقر ماقرلأا قاطنب ةصاخلا ىوعدلا صوصخب لمكم حاصفإ

Disclosure Title

Supplementary Disclosure regarding the case related to the number ranges.

No. 1739/2023 Cassation - Commercial

قباسلا حاصفلإا خيرات

2023 ويام 30

Date of previous Disclosure

30 May 2023

مقر ماقرلأا قاطنب ةصاخلا ىوعدلاب نأشب 2023 ويام 30 خرؤملا قباسلا انحاصفإ ىلإ ةراشلإاب

.يراجت - زييمت 2023/1739

حاصفلإا ىلع لصاحلا روطتلا

نويلم 24.8 هردقو غلبم تملتسا دق نيز - ع.ك.م.ش ةلقنتملا تلااصتلاا ةكرش نأب املع مكديفن نأ دون

ةفاضلإاب نيز - ع.ك.م.ش ةلقنتملا تلااصتلاا ةكرش حلاصل هب موكحملا غلبملا ةميق نع ةرابع وهو ك.د

.موسرلاو باعتلأا ىلإ

Referring to our disclosure dated 30 May 2023 regarding the case related

to the number ranges. No. 1739/2023 Cassation - Commercial.

Developments that occurred

We are pleased to announce that Mobile Telecommunications Company

to the disclosure

K.S.C.P. - Zain has successfully received a total of KD 24.8 million. This

amount corresponds to the court-ordered payment in favor of Zain. This

amount includs additional legal fees and charges.

)دجو نإ ( لصاحلا روطتلل يلاملا رثلأا

يف يباجيلإا يبساحملا هرثأ باستحا مت دق هنأب املع ،ةعومجملل ةيلاملا ةءلاملا نم ززعيس ملتسملا غلبملا

The financial effect of the

.ماعلا اذه نم يناثلا عبرلا

occurring developments

The proceeds will enhance the financial position of Zain Group. This

positive accounting impact has been recognized in Q2 2023.

(if any)

