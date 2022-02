Omar Maher:

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's Zain Group's Q4 2021 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Thursday, 10th of February 2022.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mohammad Abdal, Chief Communications Officer, Zain Group. Thank you, please go ahead

Mohammad Abdal:

Thank you, Omar, and welcome everyone to Zain's Q4 & FY 2021 earnings conference call. With me today Ossama Matta, Group CFO, Mohammed Shereef, Group Head of Finance, Iyadh Borgi, Group Operation & business Performance Director and Aram Dehyan, Group Investor Relations Director. In a moment, we will take you through the IR presentation which has been posted earlier today on our corporate website, and after that we're happy to answer any question you may have.

During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements which are predictions, projections or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Please refer to our detailed cautionary statement found in slide number 2.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Ossama.

Ossama Matta:

Good afternoon and thank you all for joining us on today's call. We announced our Q4 and Full Year 2021 results earlier today and hope everyone here had the chance to go through the earnings release and see the presentation.

2021 was a successful year on multiple fronts due to the meticulous execution of our 4Sight strategy and the board and executive management are pleased with the overall results. The solid financial performance was due to the success of many operational and monetization initiatives management implemented across all markets.

Our continued focus on digital strategy saw significant growth across several key markets with data revenue reaching USD 2.1 billion, which represents 42% of consolidated Revenue and would have been much higher if not for the currency devaluation impact. Moreover, B2B Solutions witnessed a 17% YoY growth.

2