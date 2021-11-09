Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Mobile TeleSystems
  News
  Summary
    MBT   US6074091090

MOBILE TELESYSTEMS

(MBT)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/09 10:45:10 am
9.21 USD   -0.11%
10:25aMTS Tests Russia's First 5G Open RAN Solution Powered by Local Software
PU
10/29MTS Announces Board Decisions - Form 6-K
PU
10/29MTS Announces Board Decisions
PU
Summary 
Summary

MTS Tests Russia's First 5G Open RAN Solution Powered by Local Software

11/09/2021 | 10:25am EST
MOSCOW, Russia - Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company ("MTS" or "the Company") (NYSE: MBT; MOEX: MTSS), Russia's largest mobile operator and a leading provider of media and digital services, announces the successful test of Russia's first OpenRAN-based 5G telecom solution leveraging locally-sourced software that was developed by the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech).

During tests at the Open RAN Laboratory in Moscow, the innovative new solution delivered blistering-fast downlink transmission speeds surpassing 1 Gbps. The demonstration was carried out with an OpenRAN base station and a standalone (SA) MTS 5G network core connected to a commercially-available 5G SA smartphone.

In December 2019, MTS and Skoltech launched a partnership to build locally-developed OpenRAN 5G hardware and software solutions. Open radio access network (OpenRAN) specifications are aimed at increasing market access for a broader array of potential telecom equipment vendors, while making the rollout of next-generation networks faster and more affordable.

MTS CTO Victor Belov commented: "Our partnership with Skoltech has delivered results: in less than two years we have become the first Russian team to implement the OpenRAN concept in a deployable prototype solution. We sourced the hardware from multiple vendors on the open market, while Skoltech developed and delivered the software. Thanks to a flexible and open architecture, the MTS team built an optimally-configured network while insuring the seamless integration of all components. These encouraging results reaffirm our decision in selecting the OpenRAN approach, which, when developed further, will encourage the emergence and adoption of Russian-made telecom solutions, while ensuring robust competition and further supporting a diverse global supply chain of high-tech vendors."

Dmitry Lakontsev, Head of the Skoltech-based NTI Center of Excellence, said: "Telecom operators were the key drivers behind the global OpenRAN concept. Thanks to the open architecture, operators are reclaiming their freedom to choose optimal solutions when building networks. That's exactly why the OpenRAN concept is rapidly evolving as a global international project supported by diverse players and even rivals. A consistent advocate of the open architecture in Russia, MTS supported Skoltech's OpenRAN R&D efforts at a very early stage. Today, it is especially gratifying to see that the Russian solution works perfectly well, as proved by the recent tests."

The MTS solution was built around an advanced base station featuring modular functionality, which is aligned with the emerging architecture of future mobile and cloud infrastructure. Commercial IT servers with installed accelerators form the core of the base station's hardware and are connected to an OpenRAN radio module, with data transmission via standard transport networking hardware. The software runs on CentOS, with the Skoltech-designed software components supporting a full 5G stack.

Disclaimer

MTS - Mobile TeleSystems OJSC published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 15:24:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 526 B 7 426 M 7 426 M
Net income 2021 64 364 M 909 M 909 M
Net Debt 2021 459 B 6 482 M 6 482 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 9,80%
Capitalization 550 B 7 736 M 7 774 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 655,68 RUB
Average target price 778,98 RUB
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Vyacheslav Konstantinovich Nikolayev President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrei Mikhailovich Kamenskiy Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Felix Vladimirovich Evtushenkov Chairman
Pavel Voronin Vice President-Technology
Regina von Flemming Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOBILE TELESYSTEMS2.12%7 736
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.08%216 655
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.16%126 844
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.4.20%124 640
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION21.87%101 918
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.01%91 274