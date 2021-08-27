Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock : MTS Announces Board Decisions (Form 6-K)

MTS Announces Board Decisions

August 27, 2021

MOSCOW, Russia - Mobile TeleSystems PJSC ('MTS' or 'the Company') (NYSE: MBT; MOEX: MTSS), Russia's largest mobile operator and a leading provider of media and digital services, announces decisions taken by the Company's Board of Directors ('BoD' or 'the Board').

During a meeting on August 26, 2021, the Board reached the following decisions:

· To specify the agenda for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ('the EGM') scheduled for September 30, 2021 by incorporating the following sub-items into the voting item concerning reorganization of MTS:

o The separation of the Company's passive infrastructure (towers and related assets) into a wholly-owned subsidiary, Tower Infrastructure Company LLC ('TIC').

o The separation of a significant share of the Company's active network and digital infrastructure (fixed-line, data center, and cloud computing) into a wholly-owned entity, MWS-1 LLC.

o The follow-on integration of MWS-1 LLC into the Company's existing wholly-owned subsidiary MTS Web Services JSC ('MWS').

· As provided for under Russian regulations concerning voting on matters of reorganization, the Board also decided that owners of MTS ordinary shares voting against the above items or those who abstain from voting will be eligible to submit their shares for repurchase at the price of RUB 326.73 per ordinary share, based on the weighted average trading price over the six months prior to the Board's decision to call for the EGM.

· In addition, the Board approved amended versions of the Board's Regulations on the Audit Committee; Remuneration & Nomination Committee; Strategy Committee; Committee on Corporate Governance and Environmental & Social Responsibility (ESG); Special Committee on Compliance Matters; and Special Project Committee for Co-locating Moscow-based Employees in a Unified Office Space.

Additional materials related to the EGM will be published by August 30, 2021 on the MTS Investor Relations website at:

http://ir.mts.ru/about-mts/corporate-governance/shareholders-meeting/

For further information, please contact in Moscow:

Investor Relations Department

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC

Tel: +7 495 223 2025

E-mail: ir@mts.ru

Learn more about MTS. Visit the official blog of the Investor Relations Department at www.ir.mts.ru/ir-blog

