    MBT   US6074091090

MOBILE TELESYSTEMS

(MBT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock : MTS Shareholders Approve 1H21 Dividends, Infrastructure Separation

09/30/2021 | 11:42am EDT
* * *

For further information, please contact in Moscow:

Investor Relations

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC

Tel: +7 495 223 2025

E-mail: ir@mts.ru

Learn more about MTS on the company's Investor Relations website at ir.mts.ru

* * *

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC ("MTS" - NYSE: MBT; MOEX: MTSS) is Russia's largest mobile operator and a leading provider of network-native digital services. The company offers a full range of solutions for consumers and business customers across wireless and wireline connectivity; over-the-top, linear, and satellite television; digital-first banking and financial services; as well as cloud computing and IoT. By early 2021, there were more than 86 million mobile subscribers using MTS services across the company's operations in Russia, Armenia, and Belarus, including around 78 million subscribers in Russia alone. In addition, MTS has a nationwide network of more than 5,000 owned and franchised retail outlets in Russia, and provides nearly 10 million households with broadband, TV, and/or fixed-line telephone connectivity. MTS is majority-owned by Sistema PJSFC, a publicly-traded Russian investment company. MTS's depositary receipts are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MBT and its shares on the Moscow Exchange under the ticker MTSS. For more information, please visit the company's Investor Relations website at ir.mts.ru.

* * *

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of MTS, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," and the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not undertake or intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We refer you to the documents MTS files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the Company's most recent Form 20-F. These documents contain and identify important factors, including those contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, the severity and duration of current economic and financial conditions, including volatility in interest and exchange rates, commodity and equity prices and the value of financial assets; the impact of Russian, U.S. and other foreign government programs to restore liquidity and stimulate national and global economies, our ability to maintain our current credit rating and the impact on our funding costs and competitive position if we do not do so, strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions and our success in integrating acquired businesses, potential fluctuations in quarterly results, our competitive environment, dependence on new service development and tariff structures, rapid technological and market change, acquisition strategy, risks associated with telecommunications infrastructure, governmental regulation of the telecommunications industries and other risks associated with operating in Russia and the CIS, volatility of stock price, financial risk management and future growth subject to risks.

Disclaimer

MTS - Mobile TeleSystems OJSC published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 15:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on MOBILE TELESYSTEMS
Financials
Sales 2021 524 B 7 193 M 7 193 M
Net income 2021 64 102 M 880 M 880 M
Net Debt 2021 471 B 6 471 M 6 471 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 9,17%
Capitalization 595 B 8 181 M 8 171 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,04x
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,2%
Chart MOBILE TELESYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Mobile TeleSystems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOBILE TELESYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 709,27 RUB
Average target price 783,00 RUB
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vyacheslav Konstantinovich Nikolayev President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrei Mikhailovich Kamenskiy Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Felix Vladimirovich Evtushenkov Chairman
Pavel Voronin Vice President-Technology
Regina von Flemming Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOBILE TELESYSTEMS8.94%8 181
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.81%225 140
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.9.97%134 775
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.33%123 627
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION17.94%100 799
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.26%96 632