Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Mobile TeleSystems
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBT   US6074091090

MOBILE TELESYSTEMS

(MBT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock : Supplementary Presentation

08/19/2021 | 11:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer

OAO MTS - Mobilnye TeleSistemy published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 15:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MOBILE TELESYSTEMS
11:24aMOBILE TELESYSTEMS PUBLIC JOINT STOC : Supplementary Presentation
PU
11:14aMOBILE TELESYSTEMS PUBLIC JOINT STOC : Ad Hoc Notice (Form 6-K)
PU
10:14aMOBILE TELESYSTEMS PUBLIC JOINT STOC : MTS Reports Q2 2021 Results (Form 6-K)
PU
09:46aMOBILE TELESYSTEMS : Q2 Earnings, Revenue Advance; Company Boosts Full-Year Reve..
MT
08:53aMOBILE TELESYSTEMS : Earnings Flash (MBT) MOBILE TELESYSTEMS PJSC Posts Q2 Reven..
MT
08:04aMOBILE TELESYSTEMS PUBLIC JOINT STOC : MTS Announces Q2 2021 Results
PU
08:01aMOBILE TELESYSTEMS PJSC : MTS Reports Q2 2021 Results
EQ
08/12MOBILE TELESYSTEMS PUBLIC JOINT STOC : MTS Completes Full-Year 2020 Dividend Pay..
PU
08/12MOBILE TELESYSTEMS PUBLIC JOINT STOC : MTS Completes Full-Year 2020 Dividend Pay..
PU
07/30MOBILE TELESYSTEMS PUBLIC JOINT STOC : MTS Board Recommends H1 2021 Dividend (Fo..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOBILE TELESYSTEMS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 520 B 7 014 M 7 014 M
Net income 2021 62 929 M 849 M 849 M
Net Debt 2021 441 B 5 949 M 5 949 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 8,83%
Capitalization 549 B 7 435 M 7 406 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart MOBILE TELESYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Mobile TeleSystems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOBILE TELESYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 644,01 RUB
Average target price 789,22 RUB
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vyacheslav Konstantinovich Nikolayev President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrey M. Kamenskiy Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Felix Vladimirovich Evtushenkov Chairman
Pavel Voronin Vice President-Technology
Regina von Flemming Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOBILE TELESYSTEMS-2.57%7 435
AT&T INC.-3.23%198 702
T-MOBILE US3.69%174 503
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-19.76%100 782
KDDI CORPORATION8.84%68 534
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.24.29%59 225