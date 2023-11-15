Moscow. PJSC MTS (MOEX: MTSS), a digital ecosystem, announces the completion of book building for the placement of an issue of five-year exchange-traded bonds (002P-02 series) in the amount of RUB 13,5 billion with a floating coupon rate of RUONIA + 1.25% per annum.



The bonds have a face value of RUB 1,000 and a coupon period of 91 days. The placement price is 100% of the face value. The provisional placement date is November 22, 2023.



The book build took place on November 14, 2023. The initial benchmark spread of RUONIA + 1.40% was lowered twice during the book build, finally settling at 1.25% per annum. The final amount of the issue increased to RUB 13.5 billion, up from the RUB 10 billion first announced.



"Our decision to place a second issue of floating-rate bonds was driven by the high level of demand that we saw from investors during the placement of a four-year issue several weeks ago. Being able to offer a spread of 125 bps over RUONIA while simultaneously increasing the maturity period from four to five years demonstrates that there is strong interest on the part of market players in our floating-rate bonds," said Alexander Smirnov, Director of MTS's Corporate Finance and Treasury Department.

The bonds have been included in Moscow Exchange's Level 1 quotation list. Both Expert RA and NCR are expected to assign credit ratings for the securities. BK Region, Gazprombank, the investment bank Sinara and Rosselkhozbank were lead managers for the placement, and BK Region was also the placement agent.



The funds raised will be used to refinance the company's current debt and for general corporate purposes.



Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company ("MTS" - MOEX: MTSS) is Russia's ecosystem providing network-native digital services and largest mobile operator. The company offers a full range of solutions for consumers and business customers across wireless and wireline connectivity; over-the-top, linear, and satellite television; digital-first banking and financial services; as well as unified communications, cloud computing and IoT. There are more than 88 million mobile subscribers using MTS services across the company's operations in Russia, Armenia, and Belarus, including more than 80 million subscribers in Russia alone. In addition, MTS has a nationwide network of more than 4,700 owned and franchised retail outlets in Russia, and provides nearly 10 million clients with broadband, TV, and/or fixed-line telephone connectivity, over 11.7 million users - with OTT and pay TV services. The number of ecosystem clients exceeds 14 million. MTS's shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange under the ticker MTSS. For more information, please visit the company's Investor Relations website at ir.mts.ru.

