  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Mobile TeleSystems
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTSS   RU0007775219

MOBILE TELESYSTEMS

(MTSS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
275.05 RUB   +0.75%
Mobile TeleSystems : MTS Group Interim Consolidated FS

08/26/2022 | 11:51pm EDT
PJSC MOBILE

TELESYSTEMS AND SUBSIDIARIES

Interim Condensed Consolidated

Financial Statements

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited)

PJSC MOBILE TELESYSTEMS AND SUBSIDIARIES

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Report on review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements

1

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021 (UNAUDITED):

Interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position

2-3

Interim condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss

4

Interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income

5

Interim condensed consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity

6

Interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows

7-8

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements:

9-31

1.

General information and description of business

9

2.

Summary of significant accounting policies and new accounting pronouncements

9

3.

Business acquisitions

10

4.

Segment information

11

5.

Impairment review

12

6.

Discontinued operations

13

7.

Investments in associates and joint ventures

15

8.

Property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

15

9.

Borrowings

15

10.

Finance income and costs

18

11.

Rights-of-use assets and lease obligations

18

12.

Fair value of financial instruments

19

13.

Bank financial assets and liabilities

21

14.

Income tax

24

15.

Shareholders' equity

24

16.

Related parties

25

17.

Commitments and contingencies

28

18.

Subsequent events

31

AO BST

5 Lesnaya Street

Moscow, 125047,

Russia

Tel: +7 (495) 787 06 00

Fax: +7 (495) 787 06 01 delret.ru

REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") as of June 30, 2022 and the related interim condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, and selected explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting.

Andrei Shvetsov

Engagement partner

AO "Business Solutions and Technologies" (ORNZ № 12006020384)

August 24, 2022

PJSC MOBILE TELESYSTEMS AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF JUNE 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021

(Amounts in millions of Russian Rubles)

June 30,

December 31,

Notes

2022

2021

(unaudited)

ASSETS

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

Property, plant and equipment

8

313,617

311,250

Investment property

1,995

2,498

Right-of-use assets

11

123,665

132,343

Goodwill

47,310

42,819

Other intangible assets

8

105,897

100,132

Investments in associates and joint ventures

7

6,839

8,735

Other investments

8,025

4,591

Deferred tax assets

13,356

11,683

Accounts receivable, related parties

16

1,420

5,000

Trade accounts receivable

1,355

1,898

Bank deposits and loans to customers

13

118,116

118,342

Other financial assets

2,073

7,437

Other assets

5,873

5,790

Total non-current assets

749,541

752,518

CURRENT ASSETS:

Inventories

13,748

18,981

Trade and other receivables

33,641

37,897

Accounts receivable, related parties

16

3,567

2,287

Bank deposits and loans to customers

13

85,501

87,594

Short-term investments

20,607

28,972

Advances paid and prepaid expenses

5,750

3,452

VAT receivable

10,185

11,746

Income tax assets

1,532

2,021

Assets held for sale

2,132

549

Cash and cash equivalents

57,850

40,590

Other financial assets

23,199

27,349

Other non-financial assets

6,205

1,862

Total current assets

263,917

263,300

TOTAL ASSETS

1,013,458

1,015,818

2

PJSC MOBILE TELESYSTEMS AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF JUNE 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021 (CONTINUED)

(Amounts in millions of Russian Rubles)

June 30,

December 31,

Notes

2022

2021

(unaudited)

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

EQUITY:

Common stock

15

200

200

Treasury stock

(92,220)

(96,195)

Additional paid-in capital

312

619

Retained earnings

51,731

94,935

Accumulated other comprehensive income

15

4,854

10,207

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

(35,123)

9,766

Non-controlling interests

5,167

4,838

Total equity

(29,956)

14,604

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Borrowings

9

357,343

350,300

Lease obligations

11

126,709

135,800

Bank deposits and liabilities

13

2,042

14,313

Deferred tax liabilities

19,687

17,901

Provisions

10,329

7,288

Contract liabilities

1,016

977

Other financial liabilities

2,841

180

Other liabilities

969

1,035

Total non-current liabilities

520,936

527,794

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Trade and other payables

101,504

72,078

Accounts payable, related parties

16

1,590

4,107

Contract liabilities

22,772

22,621

Borrowings

9

139,815

111,839

Lease obligations

11

18,414

18,709

Bank deposits and liabilities

13

200,882

207,055

Income tax liabilities

1,379

768

Provisions

14,240

17,479

Other financial liabilities

176

202

Other liabilities

21,706

18,562

Total current liabilities

522,478

473,420

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

1,013,458

1,015,818

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

President and CEO

Vice-president, Finance

____________________Vyacheslav K. Nikolaev

____________________Andrey M. Kamensky

August 24, 2022

3

Disclaimer

OAO MTS - Mobilnye TeleSistemy published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2022 03:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
