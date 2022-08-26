Mobile TeleSystems : MTS Group Interim Consolidated FS

AO BST

REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") as of June 30, 2022 and the related interim condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, and selected explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting.

Andrei Shvetsov

Engagement partner

AO "Business Solutions and Technologies" (ORNZ № 12006020384)

August 24, 2022