Mobile TeleSystems : MTS Group Interim Consolidated FS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021 (UNAUDITED):
Interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position
2-3
Interim condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss
4
Interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income
5
Interim condensed consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity
6
Interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows
7-8
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements:
9-31
1.
General information and description of business
9
2.
Summary of significant accounting policies and new accounting pronouncements
9
3.
Business acquisitions
10
4.
Segment information
11
5.
Impairment review
12
6.
Discontinued operations
13
7.
Investments in associates and joint ventures
15
8.
Property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
15
9.
Borrowings
15
10.
Finance income and costs
18
11.
Rights-of-use assets and lease obligations
18
12.
Fair value of financial instruments
19
13.
Bank financial assets and liabilities
21
14.
Income tax
24
15.
Shareholders' equity
24
16.
Related parties
25
17.
Commitments and contingencies
28
18.
Subsequent events
31
REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") as of June 30, 2022 and the related interim condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, and selected explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.
Scope of Review
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting.
Andrei Shvetsov
Engagement partner
AO "Business Solutions and Technologies" (ORNZ № 12006020384)
August 24, 2022
PJSC MOBILE TELESYSTEMS AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF JUNE 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021
(Amounts in millions of Russian Rubles)
June 30,
December 31,
Notes
2022
2021
(unaudited)
ASSETS
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Property, plant and equipment
8
313,617
311,250
Investment property
1,995
2,498
Right-of-use assets
11
123,665
132,343
Goodwill
47,310
42,819
Other intangible assets
8
105,897
100,132
Investments in associates and joint ventures
7
6,839
8,735
Other investments
8,025
4,591
Deferred tax assets
13,356
11,683
Accounts receivable, related parties
16
1,420
5,000
Trade accounts receivable
1,355
1,898
Bank deposits and loans to customers
13
118,116
118,342
Other financial assets
2,073
7,437
Other assets
5,873
5,790
Total non-current assets
749,541
752,518
CURRENT ASSETS:
Inventories
13,748
18,981
Trade and other receivables
33,641
37,897
Accounts receivable, related parties
16
3,567
2,287
Bank deposits and loans to customers
13
85,501
87,594
Short-term investments
20,607
28,972
Advances paid and prepaid expenses
5,750
3,452
VAT receivable
10,185
11,746
Income tax assets
1,532
2,021
Assets held for sale
2,132
549
Cash and cash equivalents
57,850
40,590
Other financial assets
23,199
27,349
Other non-financial assets
6,205
1,862
Total current assets
263,917
263,300
TOTAL ASSETS
1,013,458
1,015,818
2
PJSC MOBILE TELESYSTEMS AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF JUNE 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021 (CONTINUED)
(Amounts in millions of Russian Rubles)
June 30,
December 31,
Notes
2022
2021
(unaudited)
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
EQUITY:
Common stock
15
200
200
Treasury stock
(92,220)
(96,195)
Additional paid-in capital
312
619
Retained earnings
51,731
94,935
Accumulated other comprehensive income
15
4,854
10,207
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
(35,123)
9,766
Non-controlling interests
5,167
4,838
Total equity
(29,956)
14,604
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Borrowings
9
357,343
350,300
Lease obligations
11
126,709
135,800
Bank deposits and liabilities
13
2,042
14,313
Deferred tax liabilities
19,687
17,901
Provisions
10,329
7,288
Contract liabilities
1,016
977
Other financial liabilities
2,841
180
Other liabilities
969
1,035
Total non-current liabilities
520,936
527,794
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade and other payables
101,504
72,078
Accounts payable, related parties
16
1,590
4,107
Contract liabilities
22,772
22,621
Borrowings
9
139,815
111,839
Lease obligations
11
18,414
18,709
Bank deposits and liabilities
13
200,882
207,055
Income tax liabilities
1,379
768
Provisions
14,240
17,479
Other financial liabilities
176
202
Other liabilities
21,706
18,562
Total current liabilities
522,478
473,420
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,013,458
1,015,818
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
