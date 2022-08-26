Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Mobile TeleSystems
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTSS   RU0007775219

MOBILE TELESYSTEMS

(MTSS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
275.05 RUB   +0.75%
11:41aMOBILE TELESYSTEMS : MTS Publishes 6M22 IFRS Financial Statements
PU
08/23MOBILE TELESYSTEMS : Notification of Effective Delisting of ADRs from NYSE - Form 6-K
PU
08/18TRANSCRIPT : Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 18, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mobile TeleSystems : MTS Publishes 6M22 IFRS Financial Statements

08/26/2022 | 11:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW, Russia - Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company ("MTS" or "the Company") (MOEX: MTSS), a leading provider of digital and media services and Russia's largest mobile operator, announces it has published its unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

The document can be found at the Company's Investor Relations website at:

6M22 IFRS Financial Statements

Disclaimer

MTS - Mobile TeleSystems OJSC published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 15:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MOBILE TELESYSTEMS
11:41aMOBILE TELESYSTEMS : MTS Publishes 6M22 IFRS Financial Statements
PU
08/23MOBILE TELESYSTEMS : Notification of Effective Delisting of ADRs from NYSE - Form 6-K
PU
08/18TRANSCRIPT : Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 18,..
CI
08/18MOBILE TELESYSTEMS : MTS Reports Q2 2022 Results - Form 6-K
PU
08/18Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Reports Earnings Results for the Second Q..
CI
08/18Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Reports Impairment Charges for the Second..
CI
08/18MOBILE TELESYSTEMS : MTS Announces Q2 2022 Results
PU
08/16MOBILE TELESYSTEMS : MTS Notifies on Automatic conversion of ADRs - Form 6-K
PU
08/16MOBILE TELESYSTEMS : MTS Completes FY21 Dividend Payment - Form 6-K
PU
08/16MOBILE TELESYSTEMS : MTS Completes FY21 Dividend Payment
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 561 B 9 300 M 9 300 M
Net income 2022 36 538 M 606 M 606 M
Net Debt 2022 458 B 7 606 M 7 606 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,89x
Yield 2022 12,6%
Capitalization 457 B 7 587 M 7 587 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart MOBILE TELESYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Mobile TeleSystems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 275,05 RUB
Average target price 337,25 RUB
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vyacheslav Konstantinovich Nikolayev President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrei Mikhailovich Kamenskiy Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Felix Vladimirovich Evtushenkov Non-Executive Chairman
Pavel Voronin Vice President-Technology
Regina von Flemming Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOBILE TELESYSTEMS-7.89%7 587
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-15.82%183 696
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED12.07%142 806
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.06%97 979
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.82%93 542
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-32.74%70 103