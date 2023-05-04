Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Mobile TeleSystems
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTSS   RU0007775219

MOBILE TELESYSTEMS

(MTSS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
275.05 RUB   +0.75%
10:33aMobile Telesystems : MTS to Announce Q1 2023 Results on May 19
PU
05/02Mobile Telesystems : MTS Completes Acquisition of Local Fixed-line Internet Providers From Zelenaya Tochka Group - Form 6-K
PU
05/02Mobile Telesystems : MTS Completes Acquisition of Local Fixed-line Internet Providers From Zelenaya Tochka Group
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mobile TeleSystems : MTS to Announce Q1 2023 Results on May 19

05/04/2023 | 10:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
MOSCOW, Russia - Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company ("MTS" or "the Company") (MOEX: MTSS), a leading provider of digital and media services and Russia's largest mobile operator, will announce its first-quarter 2023 financial and operating results on May 19, 2023.

The earnings release and materials will be posted at approximately 15:00 p.m., Moscow time (12:00 UTC) on the MTS Investor Relations website.

Shareholders or other market participants wishing to discuss these or other matters are invited to contact the MTS Investor Relations department at:

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company
Tel: +7 495 223 2025
E-mail: ir@mts.ru

* * *
Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company ("MTS" - MOEX: MTSS) is Russia's ecosystem providing network-native digital services and largest mobile operator. The company offers a full range of solutions for consumers and business customers across wireless and wireline connectivity; over-the-top, linear, and satellite television; digital-first banking and financial services; as well as unified communications, cloud computing and IoT. There are more than 88 million mobile subscribers using MTS services across the company's operations in Russia, Armenia, and Belarus, including around 80 million subscribers in Russia alone. In addition, MTS has a nationwide network of around 5,400 owned and franchised retail outlets in Russia, and provides nearly 10 million clients with broadband, TV, and/or fixed-line telephone connectivity, over 11 million users - with OTT and pay TV services. The number of ecosystem clients exceeds 13,5 million. MTS's shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange under the ticker MTSS. For more information, please visit the company's Investor Relations website at ir.mts.ru.
* * *
Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of MTS, as defined in the safe harbour provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," and the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not undertake or intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We refer you to the documents MTS files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the Company's most recent Form 20-F. These documents contain and identify important factors, including those contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, the severity and duration of current economic and financial conditions, including the ongoing geopolitical situation relating to the conflict in Ukraine, the expansion of sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation by the United States, European Union and United Kingdom, volatility in interest and exchange rates (including fluctuations of the value of the Russian ruble against the U.S. dollar and the Euro), commodity and equity prices and the value of financial assets; the impact of Russian, U.S. and other foreign government programs to restore liquidity and stimulate national and global economies, our ability to maintain our current credit rating and the impact on our funding costs and competitive position if we do not do so, strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions and our success in integrating acquired businesses, potential fluctuations in quarterly results, our competitive environment, dependence on new service development and tariff structures, rapid technological and market change, acquisition strategy, risks associated with telecommunications infrastructure, governmental regulation of the telecommunications industries and other risks associated with operating in Russia and the CIS, volatility of stock price, financial risk management and future growth subject to risks.

Attachments

Disclaimer

MTS - Mobile TeleSystems OJSC published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 14:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MOBILE TELESYSTEMS
10:33aMobile Telesystems : MTS to Announce Q1 2023 Results on May 19
PU
05/02Mobile Telesystems : MTS Completes Acquisition of Local Fixed-line Internet Providers From..
PU
05/02Mobile Telesystems : MTS Completes Acquisition of Local Fixed-line Internet Providers From..
PU
04/27Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company acquired 51% stake in Project Environment..
CI
04/20Russian telecoms warn of higher prices without grid subsidy
RE
04/19Mobile Telesystems : MTS Announces Board Decisions - Form 6-K
PU
04/19Mobile Telesystems : MTS Announces Board Decisions
PU
04/17Mobile Telesystems : MTS Publishes 2022 Form 20-F
PU
04/17Mobile Telesystems : Ad Hoc Notice - Form 6-K
PU
04/10Russia's Sistema reports 15.8% jump in 2022 net profit
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOBILE TELESYSTEMS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 542 B 6 825 M 6 825 M
Net income 2022 32 574 M 410 M 410 M
Net Debt 2022 407 B 5 124 M 5 124 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 463 B 5 831 M 5 831 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,6%
Chart MOBILE TELESYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Mobile TeleSystems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 275,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vyacheslav Konstantinovich Nikolayev President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrei Mikhailovich Kamenskiy Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Felix Vladimirovich Evtushenkov Non-Executive Chairman
Pavel Voronin Vice President-Technology
Regina von Flemming Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOBILE TELESYSTEMS0.00%5 831
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED29.18%181 968
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.39%159 668
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.18%116 992
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION11.24%105 590
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED40.07%82 746
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer