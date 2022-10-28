Mobile TeleSystems : MTS to Announce Q3 2022 Results on November 16

MOSCOW, Russia - Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company ("MTS" or "the Company") (MOEX: MTSS), a leading provider of digital and media services and Russia's largest mobile operator, will announce its third-quarter 2022 financial and operating results on November 16, 2022.
The earnings release and materials will be posted at approximately 15:00 p.m., Moscow time (12:00 UTC) on the MTS Investor Relations website.
Shareholders or other market participants wishing to discuss these or other matters are invited to contact the MTS Investor Relations department at:
Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company
Tel: +7 495 223 2025
E-mail: ir@mts.ru
Disclaimer
