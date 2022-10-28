Advanced search
    MTSS   RU0007775219

MOBILE TELESYSTEMS

(MTSS)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
275.05 RUB   +0.75%
275.05 RUB   +0.75%
Mobile Telesystems : MTS to Announce Q3 2022 Results on November 16
PU
Mobile Telesystems : MTS to Invest in Navigation and Cartographic Solutions
PU
Mobile Telesystems : MTS Announces Board Decisions
PU
Mobile TeleSystems : MTS to Announce Q3 2022 Results on November 16

10/28/2022 | 10:00am EDT
MOSCOW, Russia - Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company ("MTS" or "the Company") (MOEX: MTSS), a leading provider of digital and media services and Russia's largest mobile operator, will announce its third-quarter 2022 financial and operating results on November 16, 2022.

The earnings release and materials will be posted at approximately 15:00 p.m., Moscow time (12:00 UTC) on the MTS Investor Relations website.

Shareholders or other market participants wishing to discuss these or other matters are invited to contact the MTS Investor Relations department at:

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company

Tel: +7 495 223 2025

E-mail: ir@mts.ru

Disclaimer

MTS - Mobile TeleSystems OJSC published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 547 B 8 844 M 8 844 M
Net income 2022 44 774 M 724 M 724 M
Net Debt 2022 575 B 9 296 M 9 296 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 12,3%
Capitalization 463 B 7 488 M 7 488 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,4%
Managers and Directors
Vyacheslav Konstantinovich Nikolayev President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrei Mikhailovich Kamenskiy Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Felix Vladimirovich Evtushenkov Non-Executive Chairman
Pavel Voronin Vice President-Technology
Regina von Flemming Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOBILE TELESYSTEMS-7.89%7 488
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-30.37%151 949
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.27%132 816
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION28.57%95 792
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.53%92 881
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-19.87%60 134