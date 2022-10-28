Mobile TeleSystems : MTS won "Breakthrough of the Year" in Moscow Exchange's Annual Reports competition

MOSCOW, Russia - Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company ("MTS" or "the Company") (MOEX: MTSS), a leading provider of digital and media services and Russia's largest mobile operator, received an award at the 25th anniversary of the Annual Reports competition organized by the Moscow Exchange.

MTS won in the "Breakthrough of the Year" category. The company was awarded for upgrading its report from year to year, and for improving on the quality of information disclosure. The award ceremony took place on October 27th in Moscow.

The evaluation was conducted by an expert group which included the heads of NAUFOR (National Association of Stock Market Participants) and NFA (National Financial Association), representatives of major consulting companies, news agencies, banks and investment companies, rating agencies, leading financial analysts, representatives of business associations, and specialists in corporate governance and communications.

The Moscow Exchange Annual Report competition has been held since 1997 and is one of the most prominent events of the year in the corporate governance and investor relations fields. The competition is an opportunity for companies to present information about their business and development strategy, and it also provides a platform for stakeholders to identify current trends and best practices in terms of the content, structure and design of annual reports.

About MTS Annual Report

Contributing to information transparency, MTS' annual report is a tool that allows the Company's customers, investors and shareholders to be informed about its keys decisions and results. The report provides consolidated information on MTS' performance on its strategic goals and objectives for the short, medium and long term.