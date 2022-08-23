Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Russia
  Moscow Micex - RTS
  Mobile TeleSystems
  News
  Summary
    MTSS   RU0007775219

MOBILE TELESYSTEMS

(MTSS)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  07/07/2022
275.05 RUB   +0.75%
06:36pMOBILE TELESYSTEMS : Notification of Effective Delisting of ADRs from NYSE - Form 6-K
PU
08/18TRANSCRIPT : Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 18, 2022
CI
08/18MOBILE TELESYSTEMS : MTS Reports Q2 2022 Results - Form 6-K
PU
Mobile TeleSystems : Notification of Effective Delisting of ADRs from NYSE - Form 6-K

08/23/2022 | 06:36pm BST
Notification of Effective Delisting of ADRs from NYSE

August 23, 2022

MOSCOW, Russia - Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company ("MTS" or "the Company") (MOEX: MTSS), a leading provider of digital and media services and Russia's largest mobile operator, has received confirmation from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") that the Company's American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") were delisted from the NYSE effective August 8, 2022.

As previously disclosed, MTS had received a delisting notification from the NYSE about the commencement of proceedings to delist the ADRs, each representing two ordinary shares of the Company.

Under the terms of the Deposit Agreement, the conversion of the ADRs into MTS's ordinary shares shall be completed within six months after July 12, 2022, i.e., by January 12, 2023 (inclusive), subject to newly enacted laws and regulations by various authorities that may accelerate or delay this anticipated timeline.

* * *

For further information, please contact in Moscow:

Investor Relations Department

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company

Tel: +7 495 223 2025

E-mail: ir@mts.ru

Learn more about MTS. Visit the official blog of the Investor Relations Department at www.ir.mts.ru/ir-blog

* * *

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company ("MTS" - MOEX: MTSS) is Russia's largest mobile operator and a leading provider of network-native digital services. The company offers a full range of solutions for consumers and business customers across wireless and wireline connectivity; over-the-top, linear, and satellite television; digital-first banking and financial services; as well as unified communications, cloud computing and IoT. There are more than 88 million mobile subscribers using MTS services across the company's operations in Russia, Armenia, and Belarus, including around 80 million subscribers in Russia alone. In addition, MTS has a nationwide network of more than 5,600 owned and franchised retail outlets in Russia, and provides nearly 10 million households with broadband, TV, and/or fixed-line telephone connectivity. MTS is majority-owned by Sistema PJSFC, a publicly-traded Russian investment company. MTS's shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange under the ticker MTSS. For more information, please visit the company's Investor Relations website at ir.mts.ru.

* * *

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of MTS, as defined in the safe harbour provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," and the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not undertake or intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We refer you to the documents MTS files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the Company's most recent Form 20-F. These documents contain and identify important factors, including those contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, the severity and duration of current economic and financial conditions, including the ongoing geopolitical situation relating to the conflict in Ukraine, the expansion of sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation by the United States, European Union and United Kingdom, volatility in interest and exchange rates (including the decline in the value of the Russian ruble against the U.S. dollar and the euro), commodity and equity prices and the value of financial assets; the impact of Russian, U.S. and other foreign government programs to restore liquidity and stimulate national and global economies, our ability to maintain our current credit rating and the impact on our funding costs and competitive position if we do not do so, strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions and our success in integrating acquired businesses, potential fluctuations in quarterly results, our competitive environment, dependence on new service development and tariff structures, rapid technological and market change, acquisition strategy, risks associated with telecommunications infrastructure, governmental regulation of the telecommunications industries and other risks associated with operating in Russia and the CIS, volatility of stock price, financial risk management and future growth subject to risks.

* * *

Disclaimer

MTS - Mobile TeleSystems OJSC published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2022 17:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
