Mobile TeleSystems : MTS acquires Webinar ecosystem of video communication services for business - Form 6-K

MTS acquires Webinar ecosystem of video communication services for business

July 20, 2022

MOSCOW, Russia - Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company ("MTS" or "the Company") (NYSE: MBT; MOEX: MTSS), Russia's largest mobile operator and a leading provider of media and digital services, announces the acquisition of a controlling stake in Webinar group of companies (the Webinar Meetings, Webinar.ru, We.Study and COMDI brands), the largest Russian developer of services for online meetings, events, training and webinars.

Webinar was founded in 2008 and today is the leader among Russian videoconferencing solutions and video services for corporations. Over the past 12 months, more than 22 million users have used Webinar products, and more than 10,000 organizations have become clients during the whole period. Webinar services are included in the register of domestic software and have their own server infrastructure in Russia.

Commenting on the deal, MTS First Vice President for Telecommunications Inessa Galaktionova said: "The acquisition of the undisputed Russian leader in the video communications segment, Webinar, will not only organically complement our ecosystem of B2B services but will also give us the opportunity to create our own Russian analogue of Zoom-a single universal application for video calls and conferences, and in the future for our B2B clients-integrated with videoconferencing services through synergy with Telecom API and artificial intelligence solutions.

"The Russian videoconferencing market is growing at a very fast pace due to companies' transition to remote work during the pandemic and the current process of import substitution. As Western competitors leave the Russian market, this niche should be filled by high-quality domestic solutions. And Webinar already today offers services that can successfully replace the solutions of Western providers."

Webinar will function as a separate structure within MTS Group and will continue to be managed by the current team. The deal has received all the necessary corporate approvals and permission from the Federal Antimonopoly Service.

About Webinar Group

Webinar offers the following cloud and packaged solutions: Webinar Meetings, a service for online meetings and conferences; Webinar, a platform for holding webinars; and We.Study, a platform for organizing blended learning for employees, customers, partners and students. Webinar also includes COMDI, a division that supports large virtual and hybrid events on its own streaming platform. Webinar is a resident of the Skolkovo Innovation Center.

* * *

For further information, please contact in Moscow:

Investor Relations Department

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company

Tel: +7 495 223 2025

E-mail: ir@mts.ru

Learn more about MTS. Visit the official blog of the Investor Relations Department at https://ir.mts.ru/news_and_events/technology_news

* * *

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company ("MTS" - NYSE: MBT; MOEX: MTSS) is Russia's largest mobile operator and a leading provider of network-native digital services. The company offers a full range of solutions for consumers and business customers across wireless and wireline connectivity; over-the-top, linear, and satellite television; digital-first banking and financial services; as well as unified communications, cloud computing and IoT. There are more than 88 million mobile subscribers using MTS services across the company's operations in Russia, Armenia, and Belarus, including around 80 million subscribers in Russia alone. In addition, MTS has a nationwide network of more than 5,600 owned and franchised retail outlets in Russia, and provides nearly 10 million households with broadband, TV, and/or fixed-line telephone connectivity. MTS is majority-owned by Sistema PJSFC, a publicly-traded Russian investment company. MTS's depositary receipts are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MBT and its shares on the Moscow Exchange under the ticker MTSS. For more information, please visit the company's Investor Relations website at ir.mts.ru.

* * *

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of MTS, as defined in the safe harbour provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," and the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not undertake or intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We refer you to the documents MTS files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the Company's most recent Form 20-F. These documents contain and identify important factors, including those contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, the severity and duration of current economic and financial conditions, including the ongoing geopolitical situation relating to the conflict in Ukraine, the expansion of sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation by the United States, European Union and United Kingdom, volatility in interest and exchange rates (including the decline in the value of the Russian ruble against the U.S. dollar and the euro), commodity and equity prices and the value of financial assets; the impact of Russian, U.S. and other foreign government programs to restore liquidity and stimulate national and global economies, our ability to maintain our current credit rating and the impact on our funding costs and competitive position if we do not do so, strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions and our success in integrating acquired businesses, potential fluctuations in quarterly results, our competitive environment, dependence on new service development and tariff structures, rapid technological and market change, acquisition strategy, risks associated with telecommunications infrastructure, governmental regulation of the telecommunications industries and other risks associated with operating in Russia and the CIS, volatility of stock price, financial risk management and future growth subject to risks.

* * *