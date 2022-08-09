Mobile TeleSystems : MTS to Announce Q2 2022 Results on August 18 - Form 6-K

MTS to Announce Q2 2022 Results on August 18

August 9, 2022

MOSCOW, Russia - Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company ("MTS" or "the Company") (NYSE: MBT; MOEX: MTSS), Russia's largest mobile operator and a leading provider of media and digital services, will announce its second-quarter 2022 financial and operating results on August 18, 2022.

The earnings release and materials will be posted at approximately 3:00 p.m. Moscow time (12:00 UTC) on the MTS Investor Relations website . Later in the day, the MTS management will be holding a conference call to discuss the results beginning at:

Moscow: 6:00 p.m.

London: 4:00 p.m.

New York: 11:00 a.m.

The discussion will be the webcast in English and Russian, where viewers will also be able to participate in a question and answer session via chat section, at the following link:

https://mtsgroup.comdi.com/watch/enmt0mrm

The option to test the system before the webcast starts available at:

https://www.comdi.com/test_system_en/

Shareholders or other market participants wishing to discuss these or other matters are invited to contact the MTS Investor Relations department at:

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company

Tel: +7 495 223 2025

E-mail: ir@mts.ru

* * *

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company ("MTS" - NYSE: MBT; MOEX: MTSS), Russia's leading mobile connectivity and digital services provider, offers a range of mobile, fixed-line, and digital services. We serve over 80 million mobile subscribers in Russia, Armenia, and Belarus, and about 9 million customers in Russia of fixed-line services, including fixed voice, broadband internet, and pay TV. To keep pace with evolving customer demand, MTS is redefining what telecommunications services are by offering innovative products beyond its core network-related businesses in various tech segments, including big data, financial and banking services, internet of things, OTT, cloud computing, systems integration and e-commerce. We leverage our market-leading retail network as a platform for customer services and sales of devices and accessories. MTS maintains its leadership in the Russian mobile market in terms of revenue and profitability. MTS is majority-owned by Sistema PJSFC. Since 2000, MTS shares have been listed on the New York Stock Exchange and since 2003 on the Moscow Exchange. For more information, please visit: www.ir.mts.ru.

* * *

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of MTS, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," and the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not undertake or intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We refer you to the documents MTS files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the Company's most recent Form 20-F. These documents contain and identify important factors, including those contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, the severity and duration of current economic and financial conditions, including the ongoing geopolitical situation relating to the situation in Ukraine, the expansion of sanctions and restrictive measures imposed on the Russian Federation and a number of Russian legal and natural person by the United States, European Union, United Kingdom and certain other states, responsive measures of regulatory, legislative and other nature made by Russian authorities as a reaction to foreign sanctions and restrictive measures, volatility in interest and exchange rates (including the decline in the value of the Russian ruble against the U.S. dollar and the euro), commodity and equity prices and the value of financial assets; impact of decisions by a number of foreign suppliers of goods, works, services and software to suspend or stop providing the supply of goods, works, services and software to Russian legal and natural persons the impact of Russian, U.S. and other foreign government programs to restore liquidity and stimulate national and global economies, our ability to maintain our current credit rating and the impact on our funding costs and competitive position if we do not do so, strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions and our success in integrating acquired businesses, potential fluctuations in quarterly results, our competitive environment, dependence on new service development and tariff structures, rapid technological and market change, acquisition strategy, risks associated with telecommunications infrastructure, governmental regulation of the telecommunications industries and other risks associated with operating in Russia and the CIS, volatility of stock price, financial risk management and future growth subject to risks, as well as potential aggravation of existing risk factors or appearance of new.

* * *