MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company    MBT

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock : Investors Recognize MTS for Best TMT EEMEA Executive Team

09/16/2020 | 05:05am EDT

At MTS, we are committed to open communication, and we always welcome investor and analyst feedback. That's why we were particularly proud to learn that our corporate management and IR program have been named the best executive team among technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EEMEA) region as part of Institutional Investor's 2020 survey of the global investment community.

Overall, we took first place in 6 of 7 categories in our sector, including Best CEO (Alexey Kornya), Best CFO (Andrey Kamensky), and Best IR Professional (Polina Ugryumova). That not only put us first among 'most honored' TMT companies, but secured MTS a position in the top 10% of all companies across all industries in the EEMEA region (6 of 63).

MTS was also recognized as having the sector's best IR program, best IR team, and best investor day in 2019, during which the company publicly unveiled its CLV 2.0 strategy for the 2020-2022 period. In addition, the publication announcing the results featured an interview with MTS President & CEO Alexey Kornya that highlighted his efforts as a prominent public leader confronting the challenges of COVID-19.

MTS IR Director Polina Ugryumova commented on the results: 'We are proud to be a trusted partner of the global investment community and delighted to be recognized as the best IR program in the TMT EEMEA universe. This is a testament to our reputation for robust corporate governance, transparent disclosure practices, and regular, open communication. This year, MTS marks two decades as a public company, and we look forward to continuing our dialogue with all of our stakeholders in the years ahead.'

The Institutional Investor survey is a highly respected global benchmark of investor and analyst sentiment regarding corporate management. Question topics include leadership, credibility, communication, financial stewardship, and capital allocation. The 2020 survey of the Emerging EMEA region reflects the opinions of 385 investment professionals at 240 financial services firms.


Disclaimer

MTS - Mobile TeleSystems OJSC published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 09:04:06 UTC
EPS Revisions
