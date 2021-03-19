Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company    MBT

MOBILE TELESYSTEMS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(MBT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mobile TeleSystems : MTS Board Approves 2021 Stock Buyback of up to RUB 15 bn

03/19/2021 | 05:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW, Russia - Mobile TeleSystems PJSC ('MTS' or 'the Company') (NYSE: MBT; MOEX: MTSS), Russia's largest mobile operator and a leading network-native provider of media and digital services, announces the Company's Board of Directors ('BoD' or 'the Board') has approved a new share repurchase program.

At a meeting on March 18, the Board approved the repurchase of MTS shares of Common Stock (including shares of Common Stock represented by ADSs) in the amount of up to RUB 15 bn through the end of calendar year 2021. MTS will disclose additional details regarding the buyback program prior to the commencement of share repurchases under the plan.

** *

For further information, please contact in Moscow:

Investor Relations Department

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC

Tel: +7 495 223 2025

E-mail: ir@mts.ru

Learn more about MTS. Visit the official blog of the Investor Relations Department at www.ir.mts.ru/ir-blog

* * *

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC ('MTS' - NYSE: MBT; MOEX: MTSS), Russia's leading mobile connectivity and digital services provider, offers a range of mobile, fixed-line, and digital services. We serve over 80 million mobile subscribers in Russia, Armenia, and Belarus, and about 9 million customers in Russia of fixed-line services, including fixed voice, broadband internet, and pay-TV. To keep pace with evolving customer demand, MTS is redefining what telecommunications services are by offering innovative products beyond its core network-related businesses in various tech segments, including Big Data, financial and banking services, internet of things, OTT, cloud computing, systems integration and e-commerce. We leverage our market-leading retail network as a platform for customer services and sales of devices and accessories. MTS maintains its leadership in the Russian mobile market in terms of revenue and profitability. MTS is majority-owned by Sistema PJSFC. Since 2000, MTS shares have been listed on the New York Stock Exchange and since 2003 - on the Moscow Exchange. For more information, please visit: www.ir.mts.ru.

* * *

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of MTS, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as 'expect,' 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'intend,' 'will,' 'could,' 'may' or 'might,' and the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not undertake or intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We refer you to the documents MTS files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the Company's most recent Form 20-F. These documents contain and identify important factors, including those contained in the section captioned 'Risk Factors' that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, the severity and duration of current economic and financial conditions, including volatility in interest and exchange rates, commodity and equity prices and the value of financial assets; the impact of Russian, U.S. and other foreign government programs to restore liquidity and stimulate national and global economies, our ability to maintain our current credit rating and the impact on our funding costs and competitive position if we do not do so, strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions and our success in integrating acquired businesses, potential fluctuations in quarterly results, our competitive environment, dependence on new service development and tariff structures, rapid technological and market change, acquisition strategy, risks associated with telecommunications infrastructure, governmental regulation of the telecommunications industries and other risks associated with operating in Russia and the CIS, volatility of stock price, financial risk management and future growth subject to risks.

Disclaimer

MTS - Mobile TeleSystems OJSC published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 09:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MOBILE TELESYSTEMS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
05:52aMOBILE TELESYSTEMS  : MTS Board Approves 2021 Stock Buyback of up to RUB 15 bn
PU
03:16aMOBILE TELESYSTEMS  : MTS Board Establishes ESG Committee
PU
03/05MOBILE TELESYSTEMS  : Vyacheslav Nikolaev Appointed MTS President & CEO
PU
03/05MOBILE TELESYSTEMS  : MTS Launches Russia's First Pilot 5G Network for Consumers
PU
03/05MOBILE TELESYSTEMS  : Nomination
CO
03/04MOBILE TELESYSTEMS PUBLIC JOINT STOC : Q4 Earnings More Than Double as Revenue R..
MT
03/04EQS-NEWS : Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS Reports Q4 & FY 2020 Results
DJ
03/04MOBILE TELESYSTEMS  : Annual results
CO
02/16MOBILE TELESYSTEMS  : MTS Announces EGM Results
PU
02/15MOBILE TELESYSTEMS  : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 519 B 7 004 M 7 004 M
Net income 2021 65 236 M 880 M 880 M
Net Debt 2021 446 B 6 022 M 6 022 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,90x
Yield 2021 9,68%
Capitalization 539 B 7 253 M 7 277 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart MOBILE TELESYSTEMS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOBILE TELESYSTEMS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 800,36 RUB
Last Close Price 624,67 RUB
Spread / Highest target 51,4%
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexey Valeryevich Kornya President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Felix Vladimirovich Evtushenkov Chairman
Viktor Leonidovich Belov Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Dmitry Aleksandrovich Khomchenko Vice President-Information Technology
Regina von Flemming Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOBILE TELESYSTEMS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY-6.15%7 605
AT&T INC.4.35%213 654
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.26.83%167 461
T-MOBILE US-7.37%156 133
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED21.27%137 234
KDDI CORPORATION15.13%73 431
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ