  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Mobile TeleSystems
  News
  Summary
    MBT   US6074091090

MOBILE TELESYSTEMS

(MBT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mobile TeleSystems : MTS CEO Talks to CNBC on Digital Ecosystems

06/04/2021 | 08:57am EDT
This week, the global media spotlight has once again turned its focus to Russia's flagship business event of the year - the annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

As part of MTS's engagement efforts at the forum, President & CEO Vyacheslav (Slava) Nikolaev had a chance to sit down for a live conversation on CNBC's Squawk Box Europe to discuss the overall digital landscape in Russia as well as the company's continuing progress in expanding into new products and services beyond connectivity.

The pair also discussed the competitive advantages of telecom operators in building out digital ecosystems - a strong foundation of data and subscribers - as well as emerging new trends in the sector, such as the launch of MTS's new 5G pilot zones in St. Petersburg as well as the recent launch of the KION streaming platform, which interviewer Hadley Gamble commented could become 'the Netflix of Russia.'
To learn more, we invite you to watch the full interview recording on the CNBC website.

Disclaimer

MTS - Mobile TeleSystems OJSC published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 12:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 518 B 7 082 M 7 082 M
Net income 2021 62 668 M 856 M 856 M
Net Debt 2021 443 B 6 052 M 6 052 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 6,68%
Capitalization 572 B 7 811 M 7 813 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart MOBILE TELESYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Mobile TeleSystems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOBILE TELESYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 793,34 RUB
Last Close Price 669,17 RUB
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vyacheslav Konstantinovich Nikolayev President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrey M. Kamenskiy Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Felix Vladimirovich Evtushenkov Chairman
Dmitry Aleksandrovich Khomchenko Vice President-Information Technology
Regina von Flemming Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOBILE TELESYSTEMS2.12%7 811
AT&T INC.1.63%208 702
T-MOBILE US5.54%177 453
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.1.86%127 525
KDDI CORPORATION20.74%75 800
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.52%50 504