Mobile TeleSystems : MTS CEO Talks to CNBC on Digital Ecosystems

This week, the global media spotlight has once again turned its focus to Russia's flagship business event of the year - the annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

As part of MTS's engagement efforts at the forum, President & CEO Vyacheslav (Slava) Nikolaev had a chance to sit down for a live conversation on CNBC's Squawk Box Europe to discuss the overall digital landscape in Russia as well as the company's continuing progress in expanding into new products and services beyond connectivity.

The pair also discussed the competitive advantages of telecom operators in building out digital ecosystems - a strong foundation of data and subscribers - as well as emerging new trends in the sector, such as the launch of MTS's new 5G pilot zones in St. Petersburg as well as the recent launch of the KION streaming platform, which interviewer Hadley Gamble commented could become 'the Netflix of Russia.'

To learn more, we invite you to watch the full interview recording on the CNBC website.