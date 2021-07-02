Mobile TeleSystems : Periodic Notice on 2021 Buyback (Form 6-K)

Periodic Notice on 2021 Buyback

July 2, 2021

MOSCOW, Russia - Mobile TeleSystems PJSC ('MTS' or 'the Company' - NYSE:MBT; MOEX:MTSS), Russia's largest mobile operator and a leading provider of media and digital services, announces the latest transactions under the Repurchase Plan announced on March 31, 2021.

Bastion LLC, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, has recently acquired via open market transactions 1,294,762 MTS shares of Common Stock (including shares of Common Stock represented by ADSs) representing 0.0648% of share capital issued by MTS.

In addition, Bastion LLC completed monthly transaction as provided for in the Repurchase Plan by acquiring 7,273,992 shares of Common Stock (including shares of Common Stock represented by ADSs) for RUB 2,487 m from the Company's majority shareholder Sistema PJSFC. The shares represent 0.3640% of share capital issued by MTS.

The latter transaction was carried out under sale and purchase agreements concluded between MTS and Sistema PJSFC and two Sistema subsidiaries: Sistema Telecom Assets LLC (incorporated in the Russian Federation) and Sistema Finance S.A. (incorporated in Luxembourg) (together with Sistema hereinafter referred to as 'Sistema Entities') prior to the launch of MTS's Repurchase Plan under Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The agreements provide for the sale by Sistema Entities to Bastion LLC of a number of shares (including ADSs) proportionate to the number of the Company's shares purchased under the Repurchase Plan in each reporting month at the average price per share calculated for a relevant month such that Sistema Entities (together with its affiliates exclusive of the Company and its subsidiaries) aggregate percentage ownership and voting power in the Company after the Repurchase Plan will be substantially equal to Sistema Entities' and such affiliates' ownership as at the date of the commencement of the Repurchase Plan.

Under Russian legislation, MTS is required to disclose any shares acquired by the Company or any of its subsidiaries. MTS will fully disclose the aggregate number of shares acquired during the period, what this represents in MTS's share capital, as well as price paid, during its next quarterly disclosure.

