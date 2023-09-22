(Alliance News) - Mobile Tornado Group PLC on Friday said that it has varied the terms of its revolving loan facility agreement with InTechnology PLC.

The Harrogate, England-based communications company said that the facility agreement was due to expire on September 26 of this year, but has now been extended to the same date a year later.

As announced in March last year, the maximum principal amount which may be drawn under the agreement is GBP500,000. All other terms of the agreement remain unchanged.

As of Friday, the amount drawn under the facility is GBP150,000, while accrued interest is GBP39,000.

Mobile Tornado expects to announce interim results for the period ended June 30 on September 28.

Mobile Tornado Group shares last traded at 1.50 pence each in London on Thursday afternoon.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

